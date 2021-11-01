The Wasted Tax Proposal: How Much Would the 20 Richest Americans Have Paid if the Initiative Goes into Effect in 2020?

According to Forbes, if the project had been approved last year, the total ‘debt’ of US billionaires would amount to about $ 345 billion.

This Wednesday, US Senator Ron Wyden presented a tax bill on unrealized gains, which would force the richest in the North American country who have more than 100,000 million dollars in assets or earn more than 100 million dollars for three consecutive years to pay taxes on capital gains. According to Forbes estimates, the total ‘debt’ that the 20 richest people in the US would have paid if the law had gone into effect in 2020 amounts to about $ 345 billion.

“There are two tax codes in the US One that is mandatory for workers and one that is voluntary for billionaires.” wrote Wyden on his Twitter account.

The initiative was met with criticism from some billionaires, including Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump, while others, such as Senator Joe Manchin, noted that its implementation would be unlikely. “Sooner or later they run out of people’s money and they come for you“, tweeted Musk.

A day later, the project was replaced with a more conservative proposal that provides for an additional income tax instead of unrealized gains, so it would hardly change the wealthy tax bill compared to Wyden’s project.

The tax ‘debt’ of the super-rich

According to Forbes calculations, if the law had passed in 2020, the 20 super-rich in the United States would have paid $ 239 billion in taxes that year, and with $ 106 billion more than they would have paid in 2021, the total amounts to $ 345 billion of ‘debt’, representing a 19% of his current total net worth, valued at $ 1.8 trillion.

The most affected billionaire in 2020 would be Jeff bezos which would have paid $ 39.7 billion, followed by Mark Zuckerberg with a tax bill of $ 19.9 billion. For its part, in 2020 and 2021, Elon musk He would have paid a total of $ 29.8 billion, while the taxes paid by the American billionaire between 2014 and 2018 only amount to $ 455 million, according to data from ProPublica.

Meanwhile, the more conservative proposal would have forced the super-rich to pay a $ 11.9 billion, that is, 333,000 million less than what was expected under the Wyden project.

“Billionaires and mega-millionaires are able to bypass the tax system to a great extent in a way that causes enormous economic damage,” said David Gamage, a professor at Indiana University.