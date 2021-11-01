The value of the cryptocurrency inspired by ‘The Squid Game’ plummets almost 100% in 5 minutes and suspicions increase that it was a scam

The anonymous creators of the ‘squid’ coin have “pulled the blanket of the project,” allegedly claiming more than two million dollars, according to the Gizmodo portal.

The value of ‘squid’ (‘squid’), a new cryptocurrency inspired by the popular Netflix series ‘The Squid Game’, reached its maximum on Monday, rising in about three hours from $ 89 to $ 2,861.80, but later plummeted 99.99% in just five minutes, falling to lows of $ 0.0007926, raising suspicions that the entire company was a scam, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

The Gizmodo portal reports that the anonymous creators of the digital currency have “pulled the blanket of the project”, supposedly getting more than two million dollars. This type of theft, known as a ‘carpet tug’, occurs when cryptocurrency developers quickly exchange their coins for real money, draining the liquidity pool from the exchange.

The cryptocurrency website (SquidGame.cash) has disappeared this Monday, their accounts on social networks are also not available. The latest post on his Telegram channel simply mentions that “someone is trying to hack these days” his project.

“We are trying to protect it, but the price is still abnormal. The developers of ‘squid game’ do not want to continue with the projectas we are depressed by scammers and overwhelmed by stress. We are forced to remove all restrictions and transaction rules, “the statement added.

Last week, CoinMarketCap received a number of reports that owners they could not sell this token on the Pancakeswap platform, so most of them would have had no choice but to helplessly watch its value rise before collapsing. Also, the platform has no relationship with Netflix.

The pre-sales of the currency began on October 20 and sold out in a second. Its creators announced that the token would be the currency of a new online video game based on the series that will launch in November.