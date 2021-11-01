The Unexpected Reason Sharks Attack Surfers | Video

2021-10-30T17: 36 + 0000

2021-10-30T17: 36 + 0000

2021-10-30T17: 42 + 0000

17:36 GMT 30.10.2021 (updated: 17:42 GMT 10.30.2021)

More than 700 people have been attacked by sharks in the last decade, and 64 of them lost their lives. A recent study sheds light on the motives of the sharks. The researchers’ conclusions will surprise you.

A team of scientists from Australia – one of the countries with the most shark attacks – has created a simulated model of how sharks view surfers and their usual prey: seals and sea lions.

During the study, the biologists installed a GoPro camera on an underwater thruster. They then used shark neuroscience data to simulate what they would perceive in these images.

By comparing the silhouettes of a person paddling a surfboard and a seal, the study authors concluded that it is most likely the so-called mistaken identity theory.

In other words, sharks mistake us for seals, and although they can detect smells and sounds at an impressive distance, these dangerous predators are not able to see the details or colors of their prey.

“Surfers are the group at highest risk for fatal shark bites, especially juvenile white sharks,” explains the study’s lead author, Laura ryan, from Macquarie University, who adds that the young are even more myopic than the adult specimens.

The researcher stresses that surfers and seals are literally indistinguishable for a shark that looks up from below.

Australian researchers hope the find will allow them create a non-invasive device that distracts sharks – for example, one equipped with LED lights – that manages to protect surfers from possible attack.

