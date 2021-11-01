The summary of the Sunday evening games of Week 8 in the NFL

We review the highlights of Sunday’s matches in the eighth day of the regular season

The Sunday day of the Week 8 It started with exciting games and some beatings.

The divisional duels between Pittsburgh steelers against Cleveland browns and Tennessee Titans against Indianapolis Colts They grabbed the spotlight for the impact they could have on the playoff race.

Here we review the highlights of the first batch of matches on Sunday:

The Steelers are on a positive streak with three straight wins coming out of the AFC North bottom, thanks to their solid defense and accurate passing from Ben Roethlisberger, including a touchdown delivery to Pat Freiermuth in the fourth quarter.

Pittsburgh played to win and got the bet, although the price was high with the concussion of running back Chris Boswell, who tried to throw on a field goal hoax in the first half.

For Cleveland, it’s a serious blow to their playoff aspirations, and their margin of error has narrowed with a tough schedule that will take them to Cincinnati and New England for the next two weeks.

It wasn’t the beating that was expected, but the Bills ended up winning by a considerable margin against the Dolphins who showed some sparkles with Tua Tagovailoa under center.

Josh Allen was key again with two touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown in a game that had been dominated by defenses for three quarters, heading for the victory. 26-11 of the Bills.

The Eagles beat Detroit on the road and Jalen Hurts really wasn’t a factor. Philadelphia recharged on its running attack to accumulate more than 200 yards and four touchdowns spread between Boston Scott and Jordan Howard.

The lack of reaction capacity of the Lions is worrying, Jared Goff has not been able to ignite the offense on his own and it will be difficult for him to do so with a running attack that averages just 2.5 yards per carry.

The Titans swept the series against the Colts, their closest pursuer in the AFC South, taking a big step toward the postseason just in the Week 8.

Tennessee needed a long field goal from Randy Bullock in overtime to seal the win 34-31 in an emotional game in the final minutes of regular time, including a Carson Wentz interception returned two yards for a touchdown and a Colts scoring drive on time against to force overtime.

Another Wentz interception in overtime ended up dooming the COlts who can now begin to say goodbye to the playoff dream.

The Rams allowed Houston to get too close in the fourth quarter after taking a 38-0 lead, it’s a luxury they can’t afford.

Matthew Stafford destroyed the Texans defense with three touchdown passes and Darrell Henderson also had a good day with 90 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Houston simply couldn’t find a way to get into the game until Los Angeles relaxed in the latter stages. minutes.

Justin Fields was the only reason Chicago stayed so long in the game, the dynamic quarterback kept the offense moving, including a touchdown breakaway in the fourth quarter when it looked like he was going to be stopped behind the scrimmage line.

Unfortunately, the Bears did not back their quarterback and allowed a touchdown series to the 49ers on the next possession to escape Chicago with a 33-22 win that temporarily takes them away from the bottom of their division.

Sam Darnold began to pick up the pace on the Panthers offense, but a concussion forced him to see the 19-13 win off the field.

Atlanta saw the end of a two-game winning streak and lagged again in the NFC South race and Carolina is now back at .500 with the question of what will happen at quarterback if Darnold should miss playing time.

Matt Ryan finished with a blood-soaked left hand and two interceptions, unable to move the offense consistently without Calvin Ridley.

The surprise of the day and with a direct impact on the race for the playoffs. On a day dominated by the visitors, the Jets established conditions behind inexperienced Mike White to slow the rise of a Bengals who were arriving as leaders of the AFC North and solid candidates for the postseason.

White threw three touchdown passes and Michael Carter collaborated with a touchdown on the ground, unexpectedly winning the duel on offense led by Joe Burrow.

The Chargers tried to come back in the last minute and although Justin Herbert managed to score with 40 seconds to play, the subsequent short kick was recovered by the Patriots to escape with a valuable win. 27-24 that leaves them with a 4-4 record.

New England showed that it continues to progress and has become a very dangerous opponent, capable of achieving team victories like this, with the offense adding a touchdown, the defense returning an interception for a touchdown and kicker Nick Foles connecting four field goals.

It took him until his third week as a starter, but Geno Smith finally looked comfortable with the Seahawks, taking advantage of the facilities provided by the Jacksonville defense to throw two touchdown passes in a game that could well have ended in a shutout.

Trevor Lawrence insisted until the end to break the 0 and when he did it the Jaguars tried a short kick that ended up being returned 44 yards by Travis Homer for the touchdown that sealed the score. 31-7.

Seattle doesn’t have a straightforward schedule ahead, but the win will help keep the roster from a moral collapse before Russell Wilson’s possible return.

It was not a good day for Tom Brady, who despite throwing four touchdown passes had two costly interceptions that ended up condemning the champion Buccaneers to a loss. 27-36 in New Orleans.

For the Saints it was a doubly surprising victory, not only because they weren’t favorites to win, but they also got it with Trevor Siemian as their quarterback due to the injury that sidelined Jameis Winston.

With this victory, New Orleans puts pressure on Tampa Bay in the fight for the lead of the NFC South.

It wasn’t a flashy game, but the Broncos managed to end a four-game losing streak with the help of their defense in the win. 17-10 over Washington.

Justin Simmons intercepted Taylor Heinicke twice to end the WFT’s hopes, while Teddy Bridgewater threw a touchdown pass and Melvin Gordon III sealed the victory with a touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Washington had one last chance to tie the score in the final minutes and that should be a wake-up call for the Broncos, who cannot allow this against a more explosive opponent who can snatch victory from them.