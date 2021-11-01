THE SEVENTH WOULD BE CRAZY: Lionel Messi’s fantastic response when asked about the 2021 Ballon d’Or

Lionel messi He is one of the great candidates for the 2021 Ballon d’Or, and he knows it. However, it is not an issue that worries or haunts you. If it happens, wonderful. Winning El Séptimo would be total madness. But if it does not arrive, if another colleague ends up taking it, there will be no frustration of any kind.

With or without individual award, the Argentine genius will never forget this year. And the one who finally managed to win his first title with the Argentine National Team. Raising a title with La Albiceleste is the prize that she lacked, the conquest she needed.

LIONEL MESSI TALKED ABOUT THE GOLDEN BALL 2021

“The gold ball? The truth is, I don’t think so. My biggest award this year was what I was able to achieve with the national team, after having fought and fought so much for that recognition, for that achievement. It was the best for all it cost. And if the Ballon d’Or comes, it would be extraordinary, so it would mean being able to win one more, the seven, which seems crazy to me. But if not, nothing happens either. I have already achieved one of my great goals (to win with your national team) and the truth is that I am very happy for what happened. And in the Ballon d’Or, whatever has to happen happens “, declared the 30 of PSG, in an interview with the Sport newspaper.

Everything seems to indicate that the Ballon d’Or will be between Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski. Whatever happens, there will be complaints and disagreements (something normal). What cannot be denied is that both have done enough merit to be awarded.

On November 29 the result will be known in Paris.

Robert Lewandowski’s First or Lionel Messi’s Seventh?

In less than 1 month we will know.

Undefeated data. Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019.

Did you know…? In addition to being the top winner of Ballons d’Or, Lionel Messi is the footballer with the most Golden Boots (6) and the most awards for Best Game Constructor according to the IFFHS. Unrepeatable.