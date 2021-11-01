The Sawawo case is still waiting

More than two months have passed since Sawawo Hito 40, the Asháninka community that became famous when it was mentioned in a tweet and an Instagram post by Leonardo DiCaprio, made public that a logging company had illegally opened a road of more than 20 kilometers on their lands, located on the border with Brazil. The case was denounced by the Association of Native Communities for the Integral Development of Yurúa – Yono Sharakoiai (Aconadiysh) on August 11, 2021 before the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor’s Office (FEMA) of Atalaya, Ucayali. The controversial highway is known as New Italy-Breu.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s post on Instagram. In the photo, Carlos Torres, from ProPurús, walks the road.

A short time later, the prosecutor in charge of the investigation, Raúl Huaroc, went to the area, the border of the Sawawo native community, adjacent to the Shahuaya community. The boundary that divides them is the Ammonia River, which runs from Peru to Brazil. On the illegally opened highway, the Community Vigilance Committee, led by community member and teacher María Elena Paredes, had found heavy machinery and people from outside the community. The machinery was forcibly immobilized by the Committee, thwarting the forest workers’ attempt to escape the area. All the events were recorded in the videos filmed by the community members with their cell phones.

On August 16, the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights sent a letter to Rear Admiral Edward López Cazorla, commander of the Fourth Naval Zone – Pucallpa Naval Station, belonging to the Peruvian Navy, requesting the intervention of the Marina in support of the Prosecutor’s Office for the prevention of the risk situation on Sawawo. FEMA had previously filed a request for support with Official Letter No. 851-2021-MP-FPEMA-ATALAYA-DFU of August 13. The support never came. Even so, prosecutor Huaroc was established in the field together with personnel from the Atalaya Forestry and Wildlife Operations Headquarters (SOFFSA) on August 17. Days later, the denunciations and pronouncements of Aconadiysh and the ProPurús Association had the support of the famous actor, who published a post on Instagram calling on the Peruvian government to stop the construction of illegal roads, on September 3. The subsequent media uproar is known.

MAP OF THE DISPUTED NEW ITALY SAWAWO BREU ROAD, PREPARED BY ACCA.

Beyond the important and media support of the actor and activist, which was highlighted by some media, we are facing a case of absolute flagrancy and indolence, a huge conflict that is still in force in the district of Yurúa, to which Sawawo belongs.

The official complaint from Aconadiysh, the indigenous federation to which Sawawo belongs, indicated that the invading companies were Forestal Mendoza and Inversiones Ostua. However, these are not the companies responsible for opening the road. The tax proceedings determined that the alleged owner of the machines was Inversiones Forestales JS EIRL. The confusion came because JS are the initials of Juan Simón Mendoza, son of the owner of Forestal Mendoza, whose concession is a few kilometers from Sawawo Hito 40. Interesting detail is that, even though Juan Simón Mendoza has separated his relationship with the company from his father, recently deceased, the Mendoza family has several forest concessions in the area and that even Mendoza’s widow has a concession adjacent to the area where the highway is to be built. This information is not secret or reserved. It can be freely consulted in the information services of the Ucayali Forestry Management.

Some believe that the road was originally built by Forestal Venao in the 1990s. That is not right. The highway originated from Oxy’s oil exploration much earlier, in the eighties, although it was effectively Forestal Venao that built the road to Puerto Breu and operated it until 2013-2014. In 2014 this firm stopped operating in Yurúa and withdrew from the area, so the road, without any maintenance, was swallowed up by the jungle again.

On The Green Mule, in a post written in 2020 by Ivan Brehaut with the support of the ProPurús Association, we reported on the existing plans to reopen this road and turn it into a regional road. The first coordination to build a highway, the UC-105, and turn it into the “Central Interoceanic Highway” occurred in 2019, before the pandemic and is, as has also been pointed out in this medium, an initiative promoted by the mayor de Satipo, who has formed a working group made up of regional authorities and mayors of Junín and Ucayali.

In fact, the first alerts about the construction of this road were made by the ProPurús Association, which, according to the statements of its executive director, Francisco Estremadoyro, made all the information available to national and regional authorities, including entities of international cooperation, without obtaining a greater echo in his call to implement preventive actions.

ACONADIYSH CONGRESS MINUTES.

The intention of the highway, seen from Lima, seems to be an attempt to give road connection to one of the most inaccessible areas of the country and thereby improve the quality of life of the population. However, as ProPurús denounced from the beginning and was expressed in our post of August 2020, the intention is not that. The real reasons for the road are to have a stretch of road that allows direct access to the border, to Hito 40, to Sawawo. It is no coincidence that the road makes a whimsical detour to the north, instead of going directly to Breu. And here comes an important detail: Yurúa is one of the areas where there are still important reserves of cedars, mahogany and other fine woods, of very high market value.

It should be noted that despite the dangers of the road, and contrary to what some think, the majority of the population wants the road, as long as it meets the minimum requirements established by law. This was clearly established during the last Aconadiysh congress in Puerto Breu which took place on September 15th.

Runways detected by the ProPurús and DAR study, carried out at the end of 2020.

The fears of the population regarding the road are justified. As has been pointed out on this website and in public reports prepared by the Ucayali Forestry Management, even posted on Facebook, the highway route accumulated five clandestine landing strips in 2020. In this year, according to information from ACCA and ProPurús, the number of tracks has increased, as well as the number of deforested areas for drug trafficking. The information from both institutions is freely available to authorities and journalists.

STAFF FROM PROPURÚS, ACONADIYSH AND ORAU TOGETHER WITH MAYOR TOVAR, OF YURÚA, AFTER THE MEETING ON ROAD RISKS, IN NOVEMBER 2020.

According to Estremadoyro, ProPurús held meetings with the mayor of Yurúa at the end of 2019, showing him information on the advance of drug trafficking towards his district, and provided information from a satellite analysis to the Ucayali Forest Management in early 2021, as well as to various media. Communication. “It is unfortunate that just because of DiCaprio’s post, the country and the State as a whole have just given attention to such a dangerous situation for the indigenous population and for the country’s forests,” he declares.

“At the beginning of this year, our personnel alerted the Ashaninka population of Brazil of the danger of this road; We showed them our maps, which we had previously shared with the Prevenir project that operates in Brazil, and the satellite images showing the runways. The Ashaninkas of Apiwtxa could not believe that the rumors were not only true, but that there is not a single road, there are three that approach their territory. The one in Nueva Italia Breu is indeed the most advanced ”, he adds to The Green Mule.

INDIGENOUS LEADERS FROM ORAU AND APIWTXA MEETING WITH PROPURÚS, ANALYZING SATELLITE INFORMATION.

What is worrying about the situation that continues in Yurúa is the absence of concrete actions by the police in the face of a flagrant crime. Now, it is true that in Nueva Italia, the starting point of the highway and the logistics center of drug trafficking, there are no police officers, and there are only five or six troops in Bolognesi, capital of Tahuanía, to take care of a huge district, and that they are more than a hundred kilometers from Sawawo. However, in Puerto Breu, the capital of Yurúa, there is a detachment of the national police, with more than a dozen troops and a day’s walk from Sawawo, in the worst case scenario. Atalaya, capital of the province of the same name, does have a large police force that, inexplicably, has not accompanied the prosecutors in their field work, as neither did those from Bolognesi or those from Yurúa.

REPRESENTATIVES OF THE COMPANY INVERSIONES FORESTALES JS IN A MEETING WITH SAWAWO OFFICERS.

Despite the intervention of FEMA headquarters Atalaya, things in the field, in the conflict zone, have not changed much. Although threats to the staff of ProPurús and Upper Amazon, the NGOs that work in the area, have decreased, as well as the aggression of community members from Shawaya and Dorado against Sawawo, the general tension has not dissipated. The JS workers remain unpunished, refugees in the Dorado community, with whose president they signed an agreement to allow them to extract fine timber at ridiculous prices. Many community members begin to show their disagreement with the treatment, not only because of the very poor price set by the company, but also because of the harassment of JS workers towards women in the community.

Osinfor, Serfor, OEFA and the same Ministry of Transport and Communications have not expressed themselves regarding this complaint. The Ombudsman’s Office has put the situation of Sawawo within the group of cases under observation in its report of conflicts of September 2021, although it does not consider the attempt to lynch the directors of Aconadiysh and the attempted murder of a community member of Sawawo, reasons for which guarantees have been requested from the Ministry of the Interior.

A tax investigation can last up to 120 days before proceeding to more concrete actions and bringing an accusation to the judge. By the time that deadline has passed, it is most likely that JS and his workers will have left Yurúa due to the start of the rainy season. Without logistical means to easily enter Breu (it only has a precarious airstrip) and with the impassable road, the stagecoaches and the investigation are in danger.

Another post by Leonardo DiCaprio is not necessary for the flagrant crime of Inversiones Forestales JS and its owner, Juan Simón Mendoza Pérez, to be finally punished as the law establishes. For now, The Green Mule He learned that on November 16 the indigenous communities of Brazil and Peru affected by this conflict will meet to discuss the issue of the road and join forces against these threats.