The Robert Downey Jr. movie you must see if you are a fan of Iron Man and Marvel

In 2008, Robert Downey Jr opened the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the premiere of Iron Man, the actor became the first to play a superhero from the Stan Lee comics. And, from there, the success of the study was unstoppable to the point that today it is one of the largest in Hollywood. In fact, his films are the most chosen by the public.

However, everything that begins ends and stops Robert Downey Jr, his era as Iron Man came to an end. In 2019, with the premiere of Avengers: endgame his character was one of those sacrificed to save the group of superheroes. But, despite the passing of time, fans continue with the illusion of seeing him again, even in a cameo, in the next Marvel movies.

More than once it has been said that Robert Downey Jr could appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland’s last film and which will be released on December 17. However, there is still no official confirmation of whether he will be in the MCU again, but the truth is that he never stopped working and has thousands of projects that escape the franchise.

And, one of his most acclaimed films and which can disconnect him, at least a little of his interpretation of Iron Man is Sherlock Holmes. This feature film based on the life of the famous detective was released in 2010, but it is still very much in force today. In the film, Downey Jr gave life to the protagonist and established himself as one of the best in the role.

With a duration of 2 hours, Sherlock Holmes It is available on Netflix and is worthy to start a weekend glued to the platform. The official synopsis reads: “The game begins for an eccentric detective who, with the help of his inseparable partner, must use brain and muscle to track down a wicked arch enemy”. With Jude Law as Dr. Watson, Robert Downey Jr met all expectations.