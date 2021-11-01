The results Chivas needs to qualify

Last night’s defeat began to generate concern among fans of Chivas and, with only one match to go, qualification to the League It is no longer only in the hands of the Flock, but it will depend on more than one result in this last day of the MX League and what remains of the current one.

Once again, the Chivahermanos will arrive at the closing of the regular phase very concerned about what may happen in the week. Is that, with the defeat last night, things have become a little more complicated than expected, as there is only one last chance to score three points that bring them closer to the goal.

Yet everyone within the world Chivas should be attentive to the results of their direct rivals, in this case those who are below, such as Cougars, Pachuca and Athletic San Luis, which are between one and two points apart. Despite that, Leaño’s team has an advantage: on the last day they will play against Mazatlan, which is just above them and a victory there would bring them closer to qualifying for the playoffs.

With a victory against those from Sinaloa, the Rojiblancos would reach 22 units and would be in the high places of the playoff zone, although clearly they will have to be attentive to the rest of their rivals. The other big problem they will have is that both Pumas and Santos Laguna have a pending match, but everything seems to indicate that a victory for the Auriazules complicates them more than that of the Laguneros.

With all this situation of just a few units separating more than 10 teams, it will be vitally important that the results of the last day benefit the team. Flock, who will try to qualify for the playoff to have a chance again in the League and that they will have to achieve a victory if they look for luck to be with them.