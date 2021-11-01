The personalization of vaccines is the future of Medicine: UNAM

If something has shown the current Covid-19 pandemic it is the importance of vaccines. But although it is an invention created hundreds of years ago, there is still much to investigate. In particular, it requires options for protection against cancer and HIV that are from the projects that are under development. Personalization is one of the keys and if one is achieved it would be one of the greatest steps in the history of Medicine.

In this regard, Javier Sacristán de Alva, in charge of Continuing Education of the University Program of Studies on Asia and Africa (PUEAA) of the UNAM, considered that these conditions should be resolved hand in hand between the social and technical spheres.

Meanwhile, Jacobo Silva Parada, postdoctoral fellow at PUEAA and professor at the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences, referred to the case of India where the health system is inequitable and there are approximately 2.3 million people infected with HIV. With this, it is the third country in the world with the most affected.

Vaccine customization

In turn, Everardo González González, from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education (ITESM), explained that Molecular Biology created a revolution. A project of the Moderna pharmaceutical company is to develop personalized biologics, particularly against cancer.

“It is a heterogeneous disease, so this vaccine would have the ability to select characteristic elements of each patient and try to guarantee a greater effect, protection, and better therapy. That goes hand in hand with sequencing technologies, which determine the genetic code present in tumor cells and that vaccines go directly, with greater precision to their objective. These projects are under study; they are what is coming.

The biotechnologist affirmed that with the evolution of techniques, the possibility of generating safer biologics has increased, although he said that there will always be risks but the intention is that each time it is minimal and with greater efficiency and effectiveness for the protection against diseases.

He added that there are more than 80 vaccines approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Among the most important against cancer are: Provenge, in 2010, and five years later the second, against prostate cancer and adenomas, one based on genetically modified herpes virus, “trained” to attack cancer cells that is administered directly into tumors; and the other is by isolating dendritic cells from the patient that are “trained” in vitro to attack tumors and then implanted again as a vaccine.

González González stressed that it is necessary that Science and Technology go hand in hand with the social, cultural and even religious part, because vaccines and other advances can be counted on, but there are also impediments for them to reach people.

The importance of vaccination

In the session moderated by Martín Bonfil Olivera, from the General Directorate for the Dissemination of Science at UNAM, Itzel Montserrat Lara Mayorga, also from ITESM, explained that there is cancer associated with viruses and others that occur in various ways.

“It is complex, which is why a definitive vaccine or cure has not been achieved. It is a disease where biological, environmental and social factors intervene ”; for example, 75 percent of breast cancer cases are more associated with lifestyle ”.

In addition, there are different types of cancer, depending on the organ where it develops. Genetics make it different from one patient to another and not all cells that make up a tumor are the same.

In the case of the human immunodeficiency virus, he mentioned that a few years ago having a diagnosis of HIV was synonymous with death, but various effective treatments were created which made it practically today a chronic disease. Now there is a phase 3 study of which Mexico is a part. The results of the new drug will be available in late 2023 or early 2024.