The opportunity Luis Miguel missed to star in a film with Catherine Zeta-Jones and which he regrets forever

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
19

The third and last part of Luis Miguel, the series, was released. In his youth, the singer starred in some films, one of them with the singer Lucero. The film was called “Love Fever” which caused a sensation among Mexican audiences due to the popularity of both artists.

What we did not know is that 1998 to Luis Miguel He was offered the leading role alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones to film “The Mask of Zorro” and thus gained greater popularity among American audiences. This film was directed by Martin Campbell and among the producers was none other than one of the most recognized directors: Steven Spielberg.

