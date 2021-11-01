The opportunity Luis Miguel missed to star in a film with Catherine Zeta-Jones and which he regrets forever

The third and last part of Luis Miguel, the series, was released. In his youth, the singer starred in some films, one of them with the singer Lucero. The film was called “Love Fever” which caused a sensation among Mexican audiences due to the popularity of both artists.

What we did not know is that 1998 to Luis Miguel He was offered the leading role alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones to film “The Mask of Zorro” and thus gained greater popularity among American audiences. This film was directed by Martin Campbell and among the producers was none other than one of the most recognized directors: Steven Spielberg.

As we all know, the leading man was Antonio Banderas, a role that launched him to fame in Hollywood. When you start looking for actors Luis MigueHe was very good with the physique du role of the character, the production contacted him and it was very tempting for the singer, since it opened the door to a new market.

Apparently to Luis Miguel The proposal tempted him a lot, but at that time the singer had a busy schedule since he was performing concerts and was arranging the details of his next album “Loving you is a pleasure.” It was because of this and because the tour of his album did not allow him to dedicate himself fully to filming the film, that the singer rejected the offer.

Image: Millennium

And as the new album by Luis Miguel reached the top in the top ten of Latin music that same year. As expected “The mask of the fox” also achieved the expected fame and that was how Luis Miguel missed the chance to star in Hollywood alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones.