The nonsense of Amanda Seyfried’s latest movie on Netflix

Horror movies have long become one of the infallible weapons of Netflix. Either by joining the phenomenon of Stephen King adaptations or his successful series of the genre, the truth is that every time the platform releases a horror movie, many of us run to see it. And proof of this is that at the time of writing this article, just one day after its premiere, the most recent bet occupies the third position in the general ranking of the most watched of Netflix (it is the first in the list of movies) and it is the cinematic title of the service streaming most searched on Google.

Nevertheless, The appearance of things is another example of a genre film where terror is conspicuous by its absence. We are facing a production with a plot that begins with promising airs but ends up wasting the talent of Amanda seyfried (recently nominated for an Oscar for Mank), going from an interesting first act to losing track with a hasty ending.

The appearance of things is a film based on the novel by Elizabeth Brundage, a complex portrait of psychopathy in marriage, as well as an analysis of the depth of family trauma in different generations. Furthermore, the author was inspired by an actual femicide that occurred in New York in 1982. That is, the film had all the ballots to intelligently transfer such relevant topics as domestic violence and mental health to a fictional story with horror overtones but, instead, it is content to be a hasty gamble without a clear intention.

Directed by an acclaimed couple like Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini, responsible for American splendor, The appearance of things features Amanda Seyfried as Catherine, an 1980s wife and mother who has sacrificed her career and wishes for a life in the big city to support the career advancements of her husband George (played by James Norton). The story begins with the family saying goodbye to their family and friends in Manhattan, as we watch them move to a rural area so that the husband can accept a position as an art history teacher.

But things do not end up as she expected, beginning to experience strange phenomena while suspicious of her husband and feeling lonely and isolated. Throughout your footage, The appearance of things He touches on topics such as spiritism, haunted houses, domestic violence, bulimia and infidelity in order not to finish connecting the dots. And in that disorder lies its failure. The poor special effects don’t help the cause either, further disengaging our attention and losing us by the minute. A shame because the film manages to arouse our curiosity throughout its first act, with secrets to discover and promising scares around dark corners.

But although Amanda Seyfried tries to keep her afloat, giving all that empathy and natural charisma that she usually captures on camera, not even she manages to save her. In addition, the plot has a good handful of dramatic arcs with characters for each of them, without actually taking advantage of them. For example, it is the case of the student of Stranger things, Natalia Dyer, whose character could have served as a bridge to the end but magically goes up in smoke.

The appearance of things It is not a haunted house movie, not a drama, not a horror film, but a chaos of mixed ideas cascaded in a disorderly rhythm that results in a disappointing ending.

I am not going to reveal spoilers for the end of the film, I will only say that its outcome does not do justice to the brutality it represents, nor does it provide any kind of revenge or message against sexist violence, but instead uses the supernatural theme to reflect the possession of the spirit through an evil that corrodes from generation to generation. However, the sad thing about it is that the book on which it is based does so on the basis that it is inspired by a real murder. In its pages there is a purpose that the film has completely avoided or has failed to capture correctly.

The actual femicide occurred in Brighton, New York, in 1982 when Cathleen Krauseneck was found with an ax to the head in her bed, after her three-year-old daughter spent several hours with the body until the husband allegedly returned from work. The man was indicted decades later, in 2019, and is currently awaiting trial at age 67. According to authorities, the blame lies with the notion that no one else’s DNA was found inside the home (Oxygen).

This release of films with disappointing endings seems to be becoming a recent habit for Netflix. After leaving us stunned and in disbelief with the outcome of the space drama Stowaway with Anna Kendrick, a week later the same thing happens with The appearance of things.

I would only recommend seeing The appearance of things for those who want to witness yet another example of Amanda Seyfried’s talent, her ability to transmit emotions and infect us with them. But those who are looking for a good horror movie and scares, it will be better to look in other titles. At least we have some good recent series on Netflix to sink our teeth into like Shadow and boneand The innocent with Mario Casas.

