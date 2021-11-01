The most anticipated movie premieres for 2022

Photo: REUTERS / Agustín Marcarián

After a year in which the film industry advances to recover from the consequences left by the covid-19 pandemic, 2022 will arrive full of challenges and premieres for lovers of the seventh art.

From animation and horror classics, to new drama and action adventures, they will be some of the stories that will hit theaters and digital platforms next year.

From January 5, audiences will witness the most exciting gathering of international secret agents in recent years, featuring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz and Diane Kruger in the leading roles.

Written by Theresa Rebeck and Simon Kinberg, plot problems erupt when a top-secret weapon falls into the hands of mercenaries and this group of women tries to put things in order.

10 days later, that is, for the January 15, fans of the classic horror saga ‘Scream’ will be able to enjoy the fifth installment that, as in other opportunities, will have ‘Ghostface’ with its terrifying calls.

Likewise, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Roger L. Jackson return to reprise their original roles.

Already for him January 20, moviegoers will have available the story of Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams. in which Will Smith will represent how this man turned his daughters into two of the greatest celebrities in the world of tennis.

Among the many premieres that will take place in January, the new Marvel movie stands out as one of the favorites to close the month.

From the January 28 A production set in the Spider-Man universe will arrive in theaters and that focuses on one of his most iconic villains: Morbius, whose interpretation will be in charge of the actor and musician Jared Leto.

Kenneth Branagh will return next February 11th with a remake of another Agatha Christie classic. In this way, the filmmaker becomes the detective Hercule Poirot again to discover on another trip, now on a river boat, who is the suspect in the murder of an American aristocrat.

After his successful role as Spiderman, Tom Holland will be the 18th of February in a new adventure and with a totally different role, as he will be the protagonist of the story that became popular thanks to the video game franchise that bears the same name.

In addition, the actors Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas also accompany him in this film.

The Colombian musician Maluma will make his debut in a leading role in Hollywood under the name Bastian, boyfriend of Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez), with whom he forms a successful artist couple who are about to marry.

However, Bastian leaves his fiancée standing on the altar of Madison Square Garden in front of thousands of followers and she, later, learns that he was cheating on her with someone very close.

This film will be on the billboard from February 25, 2022.

Without a doubt, this one of the most anticipated titles since the respective launch announcement was made and, above all, since the first trailer was known is the new installment of the ‘bat of the night’.

As is known, Robert Pattinson will be the one who gives life to the superhero who, on this occasion, will face the serial killer Riddler in a fight that can be seen from the next March 4.

Directly from the Disney and Pixar laboratories, and under the direction of Domee Shi, recognized for the successful short ‘Bao’, the story of a teenage girl who is he will transform into a red panda every time he gets more excited than necessary.

Its premiere will be on March 11th.

Considering the success of ‘Sonic the Movie’ and plans to make a series of films, Paramount Pictures in association with Sega Sammy Holdings will release the April 8 this new installment of the fastest hedgehog on the planet.

Sam Raimi will be in charge of directing a Marvel story, on which it is known for now that Benedict Cumberbatch will be accompanied again by Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Elisabeth Olsen; as well as that its release date will be the May 5th.

A few days ago Disney shocked its fans with the first trailer for this film that will narrate the life of Buzz, the astronaut from the classic ‘Toy story’ saga.

However, for this installment it is planned to talk about the original character and not the toy that accompanied Woody and his friends on so many adventures.

It is expected to arrive at Disney + the June 17.

– ‘Licorice Pizza’

-‘Black Phone ‘

– ‘Downton Abbey 2 ′

– ‘Bullet train’

– ‘The Northman’

– ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

– ‘A very legal blonde 3 ′

– ‘John Wick: Chapter 4 ′

– ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

– ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

