The millionaire salary that Newcastle offers Matías Almeyda

When one door closes, another opens. This is what is happening to Matías Almeyda, since everything seems to indicate that his stay with the San José Earthquake is nearing completion. Not only because not his team has not worked at all, but because in the same way, this November his contract with the MLS franchise ends.

Immediately, several sets of the Liga BBVA MX have contacted the Argentine strategist, among them are Chivas and Monterrey. The Sacred Herd wants to repatriate the pastor who led them to glory in 2017, but one of the big problems they present is the high salary of the coach.

For their part, money is not a problem for the Rayados, but they currently have Javier Aguirre on their bench, for many the best DT in the history of our country.

Apparently he was on a tightrope, and the option of change was Almeyda, but with

the title of the Concachampions

and being in the Mexican soccer repechage could give him continuity in the bench of the Sultana del Norte team.

Matías Almeyda could arrive at Newcastle United

The European dream for Matías Almeyda is near. The new richest team in the world, Newcastle United, has turned to this side of the continent to look for its new entrantAmong the deck is “El Pelado”.

Almeyda has become a true option for the set of “cells” thanks to its experience with teams in relegation problems. Newcastle are in position 19 in the general table with just four points, and with the new project they cannot afford to leave the Premier League.

Chivas could not pay Matías Almeyda

Despite all the affection that “El Pelado” has for the Chivas, the coach’s salary is very high for the financial problems they are going through in Guadalajara. Meanwhile, according to a report by the newspaper “The Sun”, from England, any coach in English football he does not earn less than 2.5 million dollars a year, a salary that the Holy Herd clearly couldn’t afford.

Almeyda’s future will be known soon, but everything seems to indicate that we will not see him in our country and he will live a new adventure, but in the Old Continent.