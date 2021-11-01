The millionaire contract improvement that awaits Vinicius at Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior lives his best moment since he landed at Real Madrid. The Brazilian attacker has a total of 9 goals and 5 assists in the 14 official matches he has played to date. Vital for the good situation that Chamartín’s team is experiencing both in the domestic competition and in the Champions League, the canarinho focus the gaze.

Today the Brazilian winger is the protagonist in the newspaper Mark. The reason is none other than the information that points to the renewal process that the Chamartín team must carry out in exchange with a view to retaining the player in their ranks beyond 2024, at which time the current link between the parties ends.

A remarkable token improvement

Despite the fact that there are still two years of contract ahead, the importance of the footballer in the team will cause the whites to get underway in order to proceed with their shielding and avoid possible interference by interested third squads. Among the teams to follow precisely in this regard is the case of Paris Saint Germain, which is exposed to losing Kylian Mbappé at the end of the season … precisely at the hands of Real Madrid.

With a token that is currently around € 1.7 M net per season (€ 3.5 M gross), Mark It states that the next renewal of Vinicius could leave in his account a salary of no less than € 10 million gross per course (€ 5 million). There is no doubt that the good performance that the footballer is offering will have its reward.