The magnetic storm caused by a maximum class solar flare reaches Earth

A magnetic storm, caused by the maximum class solar eruption detected this Thursday, has been felt this Sunday on Earth, reported the Russian Solar X-ray Astronomy Laboratory (LPI, for its acronym in English).

According to the graphs of the LPI, the conditions of the storm reached to level G1, so the impact on the Earth’s magnetic field is considered weak. The storm began to appreciate around 12:00 (GMT time) and lasted for approximately three hours.

Magnetic storms are classified with letters and numbers according to their level of danger and the intensity cycle of our star. Those of level G1 are weak and they can cause some electrical problems; the G2 are moderate, can cause interference radio and alter the trajectories of some satellites, while the G3, G4 and G5 are high intensity and its eventual effects include the drop in short-wave and GPS communications.

Regarding the forecast of future storms, the LPI affirms that in the next 27 days will not be produced again no impact on the earth’s magnetic field. The probability of this happening in the next three days is minimal: 25%, 5% and 1%. respectively.