The legs that Dwayne Johnson shows, ‘The Rock’, in his last photograph do not seem of this world | Fashion and Beauty

Dwayne johnson He is one of those common faces in action films and his physique and preparation in professional wrestling make it the best fit for that genre. You only have to look at his latest gym photo and the current state of his legs to realize that this man could very well be from another planet. Yes, we are used to his spectacular muscular physique, but we have rarely seen him like this.

“Toro mana 🐂 He completely broke our leg training last night. I’ve been very satisfied (albeit not satisfied) with my progress in the gym, constantly adjusting my diet, and most of all, superimposing on a wiser approach to work-life balance and mindfulness. 🏋🏽‍♂️🧘🏾‍♂️ ”, he wrote next to such a shocking image.

And he recognizes that it is not an easy task. Sometimes life takes us down paths that take us away from those goals. “Shit is hard to do, with a million people and things pulling at you every day, I get it, I live it and I get it. Do your best to block out the noise and stay focused on goals and initiatives. Make your goals a healthy obsession and then apply the strategy of constant, daily hard work. Slow and steady, he always wins the race in the long run ”, he acknowledged.

Clarifications on the presidency

He says it when an interview is launched on Vanity Fair in which we can get a little closer to the principles and values ​​that govern his life. And, in which he takes the opportunity to make it clear that it is not very likely that we will see him as president of the United States, something that many of his followers have requested in droves.

“The last survey showed that 46% of Americans would support me as a candidate for president. For my @vanityfair interview, I spent a lot of time with my writer (and tequila drinker friend :), Chris heath, talking about my honest feelings regarding this incredible support that I could potentially have ”, he began by confessing.

But this is the truth. That 46% of Americans support me as president makes me feel honored, but I shake my head in amazement because, at the end of the day, the truth is that I don’t know anything about politics”, He acknowledges, assuring that he cares deeply for his country and his countrymen, but nothing more.

“I may have some leadership qualities, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great presidential candidate.. And that’s where I am today. I am not a politician, ”he admits.

Of course, he has something very clear. “Core values ​​matter. Work hard, take care of your family, be nice to people, be proud of your name, be proud of your own hands, be inclusive and respect EVERYONE and don’t be full of shit. I am not a politician, but that is the truth ”, he reflects. And of course, with that lip, how could they not want to vote for him to be president.