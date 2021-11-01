The last day of life and the end of the world

The world is like a Lehman Brothers to the beast, a giant of clay that at any moment can break, destroying everything around him. The American Finance Company got sick with his own poison from cheap mortgages and easy money and it marked our lives back in 2008. Now, the breath of the economic crisis blows hard and freezes the air: a pandemic of coronavirus, skyrocketing inflation, low wages, business corrections, collapse in the distribution of goods, political tensions and changes, distrust … Afraid.

Today is November 1, a day of memories of the distant or recent past and prelude to a future in which we will have to be on the other sideWhether we like it or not, sooner or later. November ones are like twos or threes but pulling sadder. The feast of All Saints, in addition to being the leg of a labor bridge, brings you closer to the biblical apocalypse, in which Humanity is about to go to hell cornered by the most absolute destruction. Reading some of these passages makes your existence bitter just thinking about them: invasions of locusts, defenestration of the seas, death of humans … Whoever wrote all that, if what he wanted was to distress the staff, then he succeeds. The socioeconomic crisis that hits the door also has something apocalyptic, without a doubt, and puts uncertainty and panic in our lives with the blow of a pylon.

Along the way, millions of unemployed, companies and families have been left with the need as their first surname in the DNI

The Covid-19 pandemic – with five million deaths worldwide, more than 87,000 of them in Spain – has lit a fuse that continues in its wake. The infection stopped the planet in 2019 and 2020; now, in 2021, the activity is trying to start and does not seem to find the necessary tools to do so convincingly. Along the way they have stayed millions of unemployed and bankrupt companies and countless families with need as their first surname in the DNI.

Socio-economic instability is cyclical; It also affects politics as it is the executing instrument of world strategies. Some have been directly linked to the great wars or interwar periods. During the last century there were brutal convulsions, such as that of 1929, and others more directly linked to energy or domestic markets, as sometimes in the case of Spain. Now we live the crazy price of electricity and iinability of political managers to control the blow that supposes to the pockets of the citizens. Turning on the light is becoming a risky game; turn on the heat, a move only for the rich.

Between discharges, gas bubbles and black oil, the Government of Pedro Sanchez it strives to save the passage of the General State Budget through the Congress of Deputies and if someone gets the red numbers in the bank account tightened by the electric drama, let him light candles or catch fireflies. While those who rule are busy greasing their electoral armies, those who vote for them wait until witch time to put the washing machine on taking advantage of the leniency of market operators. In Spain, when a company is touched by the nose, it shows the wild card of power and changes the basket eggs, as another Sánchez, but Galán, suspects.

Turning on the light is becoming a risky game; turn on the heat, a maneuver only for the rich

On a rainy and gray day of the dead, emblematic points of Madrid are the scene of the Festival of Light. A beautiful irony in the times that we live in. I already see the mayor of Vigo throwing the house out the window to illuminate Christmas in that Galician town, that the broken dishes, if there are any, will be paid for by the usual ones.

With the lights off today is the time to see ‘Death Line’, by Joel Schumacher, where some medical students, including those incarnated by a Julia Roberts with reflections from ‘Pretty Woman’, and William baldwin, brother of the unfortunate popular Alec, they try to find out, serving themselves as guinea pigs, what lies behind death. And they find out, of course. On a day when many will dress up as squid, Dalí or Scream, try taking off your mask and being responsible for your self.

Good week.