The ‘Kun’ Agüero remains admitted to a hospital after suffering a cardiac arrhythmia in the middle of the game

The Barcelona forward, who felt dizzy after contesting the ball in a jump with an Aláves player, had to leave the pitch before the end of the game.

The Argentine forward of FC Barcelona, ​​Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero, who was transferred this Saturday to the hospital with chest pain, would have suffered a cardiac arrhythmia during the match he played with his team against Alavés, reports Diari Ara.

The 33-year-old Barça player felt dizzy after starring in a jump with a rival and had to leave the pitch in minute 41. The footballer was then taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he underwent a cardiological study by the chest discomfort that I had.

Kun Agüero has reported an episode of chest discomfort and has been transferred to the hospital for a cardiology study. Gerard Piqué has an overload in the soleus of his right leg. Pending further tests to know the exact extent of this overload. pic.twitter.com/ntgzTTPcC8 – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) October 30, 2021

The tests carried out detected that Agüero suffered during the meeting an episode of arrhythmia, a heart rate disorder that “it does not have to have immediate consequences in his professional career, “according to the newspaper.

However, the footballer will stay in the hospital for at least a couple more days to undergo a complete cardiological examination, in order to rule out any serious problems.

So far, there has been no update on the Argentine’s status by the club. However, the footballer’s brother, Mauri del Castillo, decided to post a message on his Instagram account to reassure the fans. “For those who ask me a lot how Sergio is doing, he is very well. Thanks for sending messages “, reads his ‘story’.