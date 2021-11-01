The high price of bitcoin shows that “we are having a moment of crisis”, says the co-founder of PayPal

Peter Thiel noted that he is not sure “one should aggressively buy” the cryptocurrency, the value of which recently broke an all-time high by surpassing $ 66,000 per unit.

Peter Thiel, co-founder of online payments company PayPal, said last Sunday that the high value of bitcoin indicates that the economy is facing real inflation and stressed that price increases are not transitory, criticizing the US Federal Reserve Board (FED) for not addressing the problem and not recognizing its seriousness.

“You know, $ 60,000 per bitcoin, I’m not sure you should buy aggressively,” Thiel said during the 2nd National Conservatism Conference. “But surely what he is telling us is that we are having a moment of crisis“He said, regretting not having bought more of the cryptocurrency earlier, Bloomberg collects.

The tech billionaire said the Federal Reserve Board is not even acknowledging the problem and blamed the entity for defending the theory that it can print money without triggering inflation. Thiel also stated that the Fed is in a state of “epistemic closure”, a philosophical term that refers to stubbornness.

On October 20, bitcoin broke its historical record by reaching the value of 66,283.96 at one point. dollars, according to data from the Coindesk portal. In the opinion of some experts, the price of the cryptocurrency will probably exceed $ 100,000 within a few years.

If you found it interesting, share it with your friends!