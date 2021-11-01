The ‘Harry Potter’ star who spent his fortune on “women, cars and drink”

About 20 years after the premiere of harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the news about those who were part of the film adaptation of the literary saga created by JK Rowling multiply. The adventures that took place mainly in Hogwarts supposed stardom for several actors such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, but also a golden opportunity for dozens of young people who dreamed of making a name for themselves. Although not always with the expected success.

It is the case of saga of Devon murray (33), who played Seamus Finnigan, the Irish Gryffindor famous for failing to cast spells correctly and accidentally blowing things up. Known for being a bit of a joker and a caring spirit throughout the series, it may come as a surprise that he has found himself back in a legal battle in which they have come to the fore. various dirty rags.

In 2016, Murray’s agent sued him for £ 210,000, practically 20 per cent of the million pounds he pocketed thanks to his roles in all eight films. Neil Brooks, as he is called, successfully filed the lawsuit against the Murray family for an alleged non-payment of commissions.

Perhaps, what has surprised most throughout the judicial process has been the revelation that the actor, who is currently a rider, squandered his fortune on “cars, drinks and girls” when he was a teenager, according to The Daily Mail. “What is done is done. There is nothing we can do. We are all shattered now. There is not much we can do. We have to get ahead as we can, “said the actor when the ruling against his interests was known and that he forces his old agent to pay.

“There were a lot of things I invested money in. I bought a lot of horses at that time, a property … It wasn’t all just women, cars and drink. There were more things, “concluded the actor, to whom the judicial blow has put him in serious economic problems. More, if we take into account that this same year he has been a father.