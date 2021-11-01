The film The Justice, the best film with Denzel Washington, that you must see before it leaves the Netflix catalog

The film that was directed by Antoine Fuqua turned out to be a complete success at the box office, grossing more than 190 million dollars.

At 60, Denzel Washington proved that he can still star in action movies, not only because of his flawless acting and unfriendly face, but also because of his moves and fight sequences that he had to rehearse for his role as The vigilante (The Equalizer) in 2014 and which will be available on the Netflix until the next Tuesday, August 31.

Under the direction of Antoine Fuqua -with whom Denzel Washington I had already worked on Training day (2001) – and with the script by Richard Wenk, the film was very well received by critics and the general public, to the extent that the film guaranteed a sequel, which was released in 2018.

What is it about?

Robert McCall (Denzel Washington), leads a quiet, orderly and routine life. However, he suffers from insomnia and to spend the nights awake he goes to a cafe-restaurant that is open 24 hours a day, where he is already a frequent customer. Besides him, there are other diners, like “Teri” (Chloë Grace Moretz) a young prostitute with whom he talks every time he has time.

During the days, McCall works in a department store where they sell construction supplies, where he feels calm and jokes with his younger colleagues, while encouraging others to improve themselves in their daily activities.

His days and nights go by with a monotonous routine, until one night the order is affected, because “Teri” does not appear in the cafe-restaurant, until they tell him that he is serious in the hospital. When visiting her, she learns that the Russian mafia exploits the young woman, but she would have received a beating for disobeying her “owner”. McCall, visibly angry, will have to break a promise and do justice, even if it means putting his life at risk.

The vigilante is a film adaptation of the 1980s television series of the same name, so people who had the opportunity to see it felt a certain nostalgia when they saw its version on the screen.

Both critics and the public gave him positive opinions, since they considered that the combination between the director Antoine Fuqua and Denzel Washington it worked again, to the extent that unlikely moments become credible, exciting and even admirable that in difficult moments someone shows empathy for others.

The film’s production was $ 55 million, while at the box office it was a success, raising more than $ 190 million, thus guaranteeing its sequel.

During 2020, the director Antoine fuqua said there was a possibility of completing the trilogy, although they were still in negotiations with Columbia Pictures.

While the future of the saga is defined, the first installment of The vigilante It is highly recommended for this weekend and enjoy it on the platform of Netflix, before it is removed from the catalog. Text / Photo: HÉCTOR MARTÍNEZ / El Heraldo de México / https://heraldodemexico.com.mx/ Photo: Internet