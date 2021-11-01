Sylvester Stallone is excited for the fourth movie of The Expendables, after sharing a video and some photos from the film’s production set, ensuring that the new installment will bring big surprises to fans.

The filming of the first movie The indestructibles started in March 2009 in Brazil, New Orleans and Los Angeles. Being a clear tribute to the highest-grossing action films of the 80s and 90s. In which action movie stars such as Jason stathamas well as veterans Dolph lundgren, Own Sylvester Stallone and other renowned actors. But, the film is currently in the production of its fourth part and this is what has been revealed.

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone shares a video of what the new film brings

As for the plot that the fourth Indestructibles movie will bring, it is currently intact and secret. The only definite information of the plot that they have revealed to us is that it will be a direct sequel to the third part. However, some suggest that there may be plans to kill Sylvester Stallone’s character, Barney Ross.

The Indestructibles movie series has always been an over-the-top adrenaline rush, with endless explosions, bullet boxes, and random goons knocked out like it’s no one’s business. And it seems that that pattern will continue with the fourth edition, in fact, Stallone previewed what is to come.

Stallone published on his official Instagram account three images and a video that has surprised all the viewers who are waiting for this new film, where some actors are seen with their characters wearing the classic clothes that have characterized the characters from The Indestructibles. Check out the video and photos below.

According to the information that has been revealed from the cast, Statham as Lee Christmas would play the lead role, and the actress Megan fox as the co-star. In addition to Stallone, Lundgren and Randy couture they will return for the fourth film. Through the years, Fifty Cent It has appeared in quite a number of action movies.

Secondly, Tony jaa, is one of the greatest martial artists in film history who has never been given the opportunity to show what he can accomplish in a Hollywood movie, so his participation will be incredible.

So far the production is still running and without problems, so that viewers will be able to enjoy The Indestructibles 4 in the middle of 2022 possibly.