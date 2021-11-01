‘The deal was for us to dance until the universe exploded’

Loading the player …

In this Halloween 2021 there are many couples that we have loved, such as Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry -disguised as a doctor and the Covid vaccine-, by Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro -two very sinister skeletons- or that of Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth -of a killer nurse and a wounded animal-. But, without a doubt, the most romantic couple is the one formed by Eva González and Cayetano Rivera. The presenter of The voice, who was disguised as a witch, and her husband have enjoyed a tremendously fun night, in which they have played Trick or Treating with her three-year-old son, and several friends among whom was Martín, the boy of Eva’s sister, María González. But also, The one who was Miss Spain and the bullfighter had a very romantic moment while sharing a glass of wine: “The deal was that we danced until the universe exploded,” Eva wrote while listening to a song by Alejandro Sanz. Hit play and don’t miss the video.

