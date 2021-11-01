The DC Comics role that Sylvester Stallone turned down

Sylvester Stallone He is one of the heroes of action cinema par excellence with classics on his resume such as Rambo, Rocky, The Demolisher and The Indestructibles. The actor showed an interesting range when he participated in the project Cop Land next to Robert De Niro and Harvey Keitel. He also had time to immerse himself in the world of comic book adaptations three times: Judge Dredd, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. II and The Suicide Squad.

The interpreter is a director, producer and screenwriter in addition to being one of the most convincing figures in the Hollywood industry and with his 75 years he continues to be active and with many projects ahead, such as the fourth installment of The indestructibles next to Jason Statham, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Andy Garcia, Sheila Shah, Levy Tran and 50 Cent; also history Samaritan, where a boy discovers a superhero who was missing after an epic battle twenty years ago and Little america that shows a world where China owns the United States.

Stallone said no to DC!

Stallone is a hyperactive character and remains current as a Hollywood figure. His age does not prevent him from being in an enviable physical shape that opens the doors to action roles where his imposing presence makes the size for him to personify heroes ready to give the best of battles. This is how he got roles in Marvel and DC. In both cases he was led by his friend James Gunn.

At Marvel Cinematic Universe, Stallone gave life to Stakar Ogord on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. II. At DC Extended Universe, the interpreter acted as King shark on The Suicide Squad. Now, he was summoned again by the brand that owns Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman for a project that is taking shape in recent times. What are we talking about?

Is about Batgirl! Sylvester Stallone was the first choice to play the villain of the film that will arrive next year to HBO Max: Firefly. Garfield lynns he is a psychotic arsonist who has a suit that allows him to fly and a flamethrower. The idea was not seductive to the protagonist of Rocky and finally it was Brendan fraser the one chosen to share a poster with Leslie grace, which will act as Barbara gordon in the film. Good luck to them!