The day Tom Hiddleston surprised Robert De Niro and imitated him live

The Marvel Cinematic Universe It has multiple stars who have established themselves among the most loved by fans. One of them is Tom Hiddleston, who plays Loki for a decade and this year he returned with everything with his series for the streaming service Disney +. Here we will remember the day when he demonstrated his ability to imitate in front of himself. Robert De Niro.

It was in October 2015 that the actor was present at The Graham Norton Show from the BBC to promote Crimson peak, the movie that premiered at that time. It was a film in which a young woman moves into her husband’s house and meets her mysterious sister, played by Jessica Chastain. It was there that the presenter launched a difficult challenge.

+ The day Tom Hiddleston imitated Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro He was one of the guests that night and was consulted by Graham Norton: “Do you like it when people imitate you?”, to which the Hollywood legend replied: “Yes, I like it. Especially if they do it well.”. By his side, Hiddleston began to laugh shyly and gestured with symptoms of nervousness., since it was his time. Remember it here!

Tom it was made of value and he imitated it by recreating a scene from De Niro with Al Pacino in the action film Heat (Fire against fire, 1995), something that not only surprised Robert, but also Anne Hathaway and Kenneth Branagh, who were present on the floor. Without a doubt, a really funny moment that fans celebrated on the networks when it happened.

Of course, the actor from Loki In the MCU he has this funny ability that is known to a large part of his followers. On other occasions, he had gone viral when he imitated some of his teammates, including Owen Wilson and Christopher Walken. But it is clear that interpreting Robert De Niro, being next to him, it is something that he will remember forever.