The curve of death: the day Ricardo Rodríguez crashed in the bankruptcy of the Mexican GP

The Grand Prix of Mexico hides different anecdotes in its history books, since with 20 editions disputed since 1963, the Formula 1 has been in charge of engraving itself in the memory of Mexican fans in different ways.

The first and most heartbreaking story happened on a day like today but in 1962, a year before the Mexican GP will be part of the official calendar of the category, as the Big circus had landed in Aztec territory to contest an exhibition race, so It did not count for the drivers ‘or constructors’ championship.

Although the bulk of the category moved to the Federal District to dazzle the fans for the first time, the absence of Ferrari it set the tone that it was a competition without pay and that the first official race would be until the following year.

This decision was key for a historical figure from Mexico: Ricardo Rodriguez de la Vega, one of the Rodriguez Brothers and maximum promise of motorsport at the time, as it was in its second year in the category aboard the Scuderia Ferrari.

At just 19 years old, Richard had already dazzled in other categories, had run the 24 hours of Le Mans with his brother Pedro and had become the youngest pilot to reach the Formula 1. Ferrari It opened the doors for him since 1961 and in the 1962 season he added four points in the championship, in addition to a second place in the non-scoring race of the Grand Prix of Pau, in France.

This had made the least of the Rodriguez in a figure within motorsport lovers, so when the exhibition race in Mexico was confirmed, he did not want to miss the opportunity to shine for his people.

Unfortunately for the Aztec fans, Ferrari did not want to travel to Mexico because it was not an official race, so Richard had to apply for a special permit to race another car, which was granted by Rob walker, owner of Lotus and promoter of the 20-year-old competing for his audience. They awarded him one of the popular Lotus-Climax to shine on his track.

TO Richard joined him Moses Solana, compatriots who would run for their fans in the Magdalena Mixhuca circuit, inaugurated in 1959 and whose design was influenced by the father of the Rodriguez brothers, who wanted to capture vertigo and challenge in his layout, inspired mainly by the circuit of Monza, in Italy.

Between the long straights and the complicated curves that the engineer captured Oscar Fernandez Gomez on the circuit, the most controversial was The Peraltada, a curve that had a 15-degree incline and was used to make a 180-degree turn in the opposite direction, making it the most dangerous part of the circuit.

Unfortunately for the history of the Grand Prix of Mexico, this area witnessed the last maneuver of Ricardo Rodriguez, because in the free practices on Thursday, November 1, the Golden boy He decided to take one more lap around the circuit where he had already set the best time; However, after taking the ban at more than 150 kilometers per hour, the 20-year-old Mexican lost control, zigzagged and crashed into the containment barriers.

Ricardo Rodriguez He constantly declared that he did not fully tighten his seat belt, as he “preferred to die quickly from an impact rather than burn slowly inside the car”, according to Motor.es, something that he ended up fulfilling in his first exhibition for his public.

The driver of Ferrari, which at that time was driving a Lotus, was shot against the protection bars and suffered multiple skull fractures, cuts and a deep wound near the abdomen that would have come very close to splitting his body.

The press at the time described the image as terrifying, as the body of Richard He was left lying on the asphalt, with a sea of ​​blood underneath and died immediately, despite the fact that the medical body tried to transfer him to the hospital in search of a miracle.

After the tragedy that occurred at the Mexican racetrack, the president Adolfo López MateosPassionate about motorsports, he led the national mourning the next day, accompanied the family during the wake and confirmed that it was an irreparable loss for the legacy of motorsports in Mexico.

This is how one of the greatest promises of Aztec motorsport started on the first of November, called to become a benchmark of the Scuderia Ferrari and a future world champion, who could not make his fans enjoy the first race of Formula 1 in the country.

