The Cumbre Vieja volcano of La Palma does not give up its eruptive activity

The Cumbre Vieja volcano It does not intend to cease its eruptive activity and when more than a month has passed since the eruption began, it continues to spit lava, pyroclasts and volcanic bombs while its flows continue their course towards the coast of the island of The Palm.

From a drone view, the images are spectacular. You can see the main stream and the lava tube in the highest area of ​​the volcano. The expulsion of pyroclasts has also increased, solid fragments of volcanic material that come out under pressure from the mouth of the volcano and reach the atmosphere but when they fall and touch the ground they can cause fires. The wind usually carries the smallest fragments and falls in the form of an ash shower.

