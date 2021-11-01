The Cowboys learned to win without Dak Prescott

The Cowboys’ most ambitious goals hinge on Dak Prescott being healthy, but any team aiming to go far in the NFL should have the backup position well taken care of.

Any team that wants to go far in the NFL he must have the substitute quarterback position well taken care of. The Cleveland browns they already won with Case keenum before the Denver Broncos In absence of Baker Mayfield; the New orleans saints they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Trevor siemian, In absence of Jameis winston; and this Sunday night the Dallas cowboys they beat the Minnesota Vikings, visiting, with Cooper rush In absence of Dak prescott. This time, without Dak there was victory for the Cowboys.

The coach Mike mccarthy decided to give rest this Sunday to Prescott so that he would recover 100 percent from his calf injury. An anticipated appearance could have caused his deterioration and his health to be compromised for the rest of the campaign. Wherever we see it, it was a win-win for the Cowboys. They took the win on the road, with the substitute quarterback, and gave additional days to Dak to be ready.

Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to a brilliant touchdown drive in the last minute to claim Minnesota victory. AP Photo

Rush had never started a game as a starter in the NFL. He was in the preseason competing with Garrett gilbert and with Ben DiNucci for the substitute position of Dak. So it was that he got to his first game as a starter. He made serious mistakes, of course, but he learned from them. He threw a gruesome interception in the second quarter to Xavier Woods, but then he corrected his mistake and in the third quarter he threw a 73-yard touchdown pass for a touchdown to Cedrick Wilson. The reading and decision he made in both plays were sun and shadow.



Yes Dallas emerged victorious from Minnesota it was largely due to collective work. Let’s never forget, American football is the quintessential team sport. The quarterbacks who covered the loss of Dak in 2020 they had, unlike the current season, an offensive line full of injuries, an erratic Ezekiel Elliott, and the worst defense of the NFL. This time defending Dallas left 16 points to Vikings at home, he stopped them at 1 of 13 in third-down conversions (just 8 percent success, the lowest for any team this season), and held off Kirk cousins with just 184 yards … with everything and that the Vikes they had Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson and Dalvin cook. They were whole.

Be careful, I’m not saying that with Rush aspire to win it all. Not at all. The most ambitious goals of the Cowboys depend on what Prescott be healthy. As long as he is not, what you ask of your substitute quarterback is that he does not lose the games, and that he take advantage of the support networks that you have in other areas, as now the Cowboys on defense, on the line and with his arsenal of running backs and receivers. Very valuable victory for Cowboys that at this rate they will win with authority the East division of the National Conference. Then we’ll see.