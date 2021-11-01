The Chivas prepare their visit to the Pumas on date 11

The Chivas de Guadalajara left behind their victory this Monday against Pachuca on day 10 of the Grita México A21 tournament of the Liga MX Women to focus on their next meeting of the weekend.

This Wednesday the Chivas returned to training preparing their game on Saturday where they will visit the Pumas of the UNAM on matchday 11 of the Liga MX Femenil in search of continuing in the top positions.

Monday the Sacred Flock defeated the Tuzas del Pachuca at home in what was the return of Norma Palafox to the Akron Stadium, but now wearing another shirt, I find that those led by Edgar Mejia took 2-1 to stay in third place in the general table .

In that meeting there was an emotional moment with the return of Tania Morales who returned to play a match with Chivas in the Liga MX Women after 364 days, after suffering a severe injury, a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee which had her out since September last year.

In this Wednesday’s training session the Chivas They had a physical work session, as well as special training for the goalkeepers, all in order to achieve a new victory in their visit to the Pumas this Saturday.

Chivas players during training this Wednesday / @ ChivasFemenil

“Good morning, Rojiblancoooos! With our mind set on #CapitalRojiblanca, we continue with our preparation, ”the club wrote on social media, revealing the work of its players in video and images.

After 10 days in the Grita Mexico A21 tournament Chivas march with 25 points in third position in the general table of the Liga MX Women.