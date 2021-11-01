The celebrities who have best dressed up this Halloween

Halloween has left a wave of images on social networks this weekend with spectacular costumes, terrifying makeup and disturbing decoration to celebrate the most terrifying night of the year. Celebrities, especially in the United States, take this date very seriously and remove heavy artillery from their closets.

A night in which they too can become another person and walk unrecognizable in terrifying outfits. The first, the great Halloween star Heidi Klum has bet this year on a classic: dressing up as the undead. The model has published a short in which she shows how she becomes a Zombie for her favorite party of the year.





In a less chilling tone, model Alessandra Ambrosio has brought fantasy to the night of October 31 as the host of a private party in Los Angeles. With a daring beaded bodysuit and a white feather train, Ambrosio has become a star for one night.

Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns at Carn * Evil Halloween Party in Los Angeles Gtres

At the same party, the singer Doja Cat emulated the fictional character Miss Belo who appeared in the children’s series Las Super Nenas.

Doja Cat at Carn * Evil Halloween Party in Los Angeles. Gtres

While Elsa Pataky has opted for a traditional costume, that of a zombie nurse, actor Chris Hemsworth has thrown all the meat on the grill by becoming the fearsome monster from Stranger Things.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky at a fancy dress party Instagram

However, the award for best costume this Halloween goes without a doubt to actress Reese Whiterspoon. The interpreter of A legal blonde has left the bunny ears and bubblegum pink corset to become the protagonist of Birdsby Albert Hitchcock. A wardrobe that has earned him unanimous applause from social networks where he has earned more than a million likes for his little “interpretation” of Tippi Hedren in the 1984 thriller.





This is how unrecognizable the singer Lizzo has posed, who for the first time is among the best famous disguised with this characterization of ‘Grogu’, the acclaimed mini Yoda of the series The Mandalorian.

Lizzo transforms into Yoda for Halloween Instagram

Among the Spanish celebrities, the actress and influencer Paula Echevarría has stood out, who has opted for a complete Catrina outfit to match that of her husband Miguel Torres.

Paula Echevarria with Miguel Torres at a costume party Instagram

Finally, and from Italy, the Fedez Ferragni family has opted for a collective costume for the terrifying evening of October 31. Customized as the famous Adams family, from Morticia, through Mr Gomez and the little hairball.