The best movies to watch this Halloween on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney + and HBO

Halloween 2021 looks different than last year. The coronavirus pandemic is not over yet, but the situation has improved compared to 2020. What does not change is the possibility of enjoying in our homes the most terrifying movies available on the main streaming platforms. And if you go for the movies, Halloween Kills is still on billboards around the world.

Next Saturday 31 October the night will become more than ever a tribute to horror movies. It will be the day to see again the lunatic Jack Nicholson trying to assassinate his wife in The Shining, the monsters that Tim Burton created in Nightmare Before Christmas or Angela (Manuela Velasco) presenting that very realistic report of the zombies in REC .

Here is a compilation with some of the best Halloween movies that you can see on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max Spain and Disney +.

The best movies on Netflix

The cube (1997, Vincenzo Natali). Before the Saw saga existed, millions of viewers were totally terrified by Cube ‘The film tells the story of six people who appear locked in a labyrinth with deadly traps from which they can only get out if they solve a series of enigmas.

Before the Saw saga existed, millions of viewers were totally terrified by Cube ‘The film tells the story of six people who appear locked in a labyrinth with deadly traps from which they can only get out if they solve a series of enigmas. REC (2007, Jaume Balagueró, Paco Plaza). We leave a gap for Spanish cinema with the film that is already a classic. The narration of this zombie attack made REC a worldwide success.

We leave a gap for Spanish cinema with the film that is already a classic. The narration of this zombie attack made REC a worldwide success. The Shining (1980, Stanley Kubrick). If you still haven’t seen Jack Nicholson chasing his wife like crazy in the house they are moving into, you can’t let him wait any longer.

If you still haven’t seen Jack Nicholson chasing his wife like crazy in the house they are moving into, you can’t let him wait any longer. The Addams Family (1991, Barry Sonnenfeld). Cinema for the whole family and to give a review of that gothic and extravagant family that conquered children and adults in the series of the 60s.

Cinema for the whole family and to give a review of that gothic and extravagant family that conquered children and adults in the series of the 60s. Verónica (2017, Paco Plaza). The director of REC returned to terror, but went from zombies to an exorcism. Of course, it was different from what we had seen until then: the events are set in a true story that happened in the Madrid neighborhood of Vallecas.

The director of REC returned to terror, but went from zombies to an exorcism. Of course, it was different from what we had seen until then: the events are set in a true story that happened in the Madrid neighborhood of Vallecas. The Street of Terror (2021, Leigh Janiak). There are three films that make up this new film series produced by Netflix, which pay tribute to the genre in several different time periods. What does not change are the deaths and the mysteries.

(2021, Leigh Janiak). There are three films that make up this new film series produced by Netflix, which pay tribute to the genre in several different time periods. What does not change are the deaths and the mysteries. Friday the 13th (2009, Marcus Nispel). Jason Voorhees is back in this remake of the 1980s classic. Again, the characters return to Crystal Lake, the place where terrible crimes were perpetrated. How could it be otherwise, they die one by one.

The best movies on HBO Max Spain

The Day of the Beast (1995, Alex de la Iglesia). Father Angel Berriatua has been studying the question for twenty-five years, but in the end he discovers that the antichrist will arrive very soon. One of the classics of fear and comedy of the Spanish director.

(1995, Alex de la Iglesia). Father Angel Berriatua has been studying the question for twenty-five years, but in the end he discovers that the antichrist will arrive very soon. One of the classics of fear and comedy of the Spanish director. Warren expedient (2013, James Wan). One of the popular sagas today. Wan’s film started a saga in which the supernatural is the daily bread. Exorcisms, mediums and spirits.

(2013, James Wan). One of the popular sagas today. Wan’s film started a saga in which the supernatural is the daily bread. Exorcisms, mediums and spirits. Nightmare on Elm Street Remake (2010, Samuel Bayer). If you fall asleep you’re dead, because Fredy Krueger will come after you. It is a remake of the classic of the genre, a film in which its protagonists live the nightmare in their flesh.

(2010, Samuel Bayer). If you fall asleep you’re dead, because Fredy Krueger will come after you. It is a remake of the classic of the genre, a film in which its protagonists live the nightmare in their flesh. You are the next one (2013, Adam Wingard). A group of sadistic killers attack the Davisons during a family outing. Anchored in the vacation home, they try to survive, but the past comes back to haunt them. A tribute to slasher cinema.

The best movies on Disney +

Nightmare Before Christmas (1993, Tim Burton). The quintessential Halloween movie. Tim Burton always manages to create horror comedies for the whole family.

The quintessential Halloween movie. Tim Burton always manages to create horror comedies for the whole family. Eduardo Scissorhands (1990, Tim Burton). Perhaps it is more of a romantic drama than a horror movie, but the curious appearance of Eduardo Scissorhands, who had blades instead of fingers, has become quite a figure of Halloween (among other things by the relentless interpretation of Johnny Depp).

Perhaps it is more of a romantic drama than a horror movie, but the curious appearance of Eduardo Scissorhands, who had blades instead of fingers, has become quite a figure of Halloween (among other things by the relentless interpretation of Johnny Depp). The return of the witches (1993, Kenny Ortega). A story of three witches that became another Halloween classic in the 90s.

A story of three witches that became another Halloween classic in the 90s. Maleficent (2014, Robert Stromberg). One of the live action remakes that Disney made of one of its classics. On this occasion, Angelina Jolie plays the villain of ‘Snow White’.

One of the live action remakes that Disney made of one of its classics. On this occasion, Angelina Jolie plays the villain of ‘Snow White’. The Simpsons specials. They are not movies, but as if they were. ‘The Simpsons’ have been broadcasting a special episode every Halloween for decades and now is a good time to do a marathon with some of the best.

They are not movies, but as if they were. ‘The Simpsons’ have been broadcasting a special episode every Halloween for decades and now is a good time to do a marathon with some of the best. Alien, the eighth passenger (1979, Ridley Scott). A classic that could not be missed. As much as the special effects have advanced the forty years that have passed since the film, we are still shocked to see how Ridley Scott’s aliens were reproduced. The saga is complete on Disney +

A classic that could not be missed. As much as the special effects have advanced the forty years that have passed since the film, we are still shocked to see how Ridley Scott’s aliens were reproduced. The saga is complete on Disney + Lego Star Wars: Chilling Tales. One of the specials of the galactic saga, this time through the LEGO blender.

The best movies on Amazon Prime