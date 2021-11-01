The best Hollywood costumes this Halloween 2021

Surely this Halloween you had a great time at your post-covid costume party, but we are sorry to say that Hollywood is another level. After a year of pandemic, the events of the famous and This October 31st the stars of the cinema and television of the United States have not disappointed once again and they have left us looks to remember.

“I couldn’t say no to my daughter and her friends. With the suit one more time.”

Among the costumes there is, of course, more than one reference to ‘The Squid Game’, although some, Like Jeremy Renner, he has been so lazy to disguise himself as Clint Barton in “Hawkeye.” But he has not been the only one who has self-referenced and that is that the cast of ‘Giving the note’ has gotten together to disguise himself as “the reunion of ‘Pitching the note'”.

Tributes to the cinema

Like every year, Halloween is no longer limited to a single night and for weeks we have seen how even the red carpets become authentic and terrifying Costume parties, an example is ‘Halloween Kills’, in which Jamie Lee Curtis dressed up as his mother, Janet Leigh in ‘Psycho’.

The costumes of the famous in Halloween 2021

1 Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth from Bloody Nurse and Demogorgon 2 Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and Olivia De Jonge from Isabella, Paolo and Lizzie McGuire in ‘Lizzie Superstar’ 3 Cami Mendes and Madelaine Petsch as Velma and Daphne from ‘Scooby Doo’ 4 Ashley Benson as Cher in ‘Clueless’ 5 Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker from Baby Yoda 6 Mindy Kaling from ‘A Very Legal Blonde’ 7 Reese Witherspoon as Tippi Hedren in ‘The Birds’ 8 Dorothy’s Harry Style in ‘The Wizard of Oz’ 9 Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom from Vaccine and Doctor 10 John Legend and Chrissy Teigen of the Addams family eleven Kerry Washington as Player 456 from ‘The Squid Game’ 12 Diane Kruger from Snow White 13 Whoopi Goldberg from the ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ floor 14 Nina Dobrev, Shaun White and Adam DeVine from Benny Watts, Beth Harmon and the chessboard from ‘Queen’s Gambit’ fifteen Chrissie Fit, Brittany Snow, Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson from ‘Pitch Perfect’ reunion 16 Ariana Grande from ‘The Swamp Thing’ 17 Gale Weathers’ Courtney Cox in ‘Scream’

Another that this year has paid tribute to the master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock has been Reese Witherspoon and her Tippi Hedren suit in ‘The Birds’. And of course there could be no lack of bloody medical personnel, an annual last-minute disguise par excellence, and although the Elsa Pataky thing certainly seems improvised, the Katy Perry / Orlando Bloom duo worked a little harder on the pandemic theme.

We leave you in the gallery that we will update the best images that Halloween 2021 is leaving us from the other side of the pond, in case it inspires you or you just want to have a laugh.