The best dumbbell exercises to work biceps

The dumbbell exercises They are always a great option when it comes to building muscle. It is the key tool to give the extra we need to work the arms and back.

The biceps They are one of the focuses when we use dumbbells and we can really boost their growth by doing different exercises that are worth adding to the routine (as long as you eat a good diet). Most of these dumbbell exercises are for curl, and we recommend implementing them from now on.

Bicep curls

A favorite of us and one that even has an arm building challenge. The curl of biceps it fully targets those muscles with a light movement that can gain strength depending on the weight of the dumbbells. The exercise is done standing with a dumbbell in each hand. We start with the hands at our sides facing the center and we make a movement raising the forearms towards the shoulders with the dumbbells facing us. The movement must be slow to work the muscle, and we go down slowly.

Hammer curls

Similar to bicep curls it also focuses on the arms, with the only difference being how we hold the dumbbells. In this exercise, at all times the dumbbells are facing the center (simulating as if we were raising and lowering a hammer).

Reverse curls

We make the same movement of the bicep curl but instead of raising the forearms with the palms facing us, it is done with the palm facing outwards, which makes the movement a bit more complicated due to the type of grip, especially if the dumbbells have a lot of weight.

Curl zottman

One more time with a curl, but this requires a special type of movement. We start at the height of the thighs with the palms facing outwards, we raise the forearm to the shoulders with the palm facing us. At this point we make a turn with the wrists and point the palms forward and go down, leaving the palms facing backwards. We turned to start the set again.

Incline Dumbbell Curl

On an exercise bench placed at a 45 degree angle, we lean on our chest only by resting on the floor with the balls of our feet. With a dumbbell in each hand, we stretch our arms forward and then do a curl lifting up the dumbbells almost touching the shoulders, we slowly return down.

Farmer load

The farmer walks They are one of our favorite exercises to work the body and arms and there is this alternative that consists of taking two dumbbells with a slightly high weight, lifting them above the shoulders and keeping them there while we go on a farmer’s walk. We have to make sure we keep our arms steady and prevent the dumbbells from moving too much as we squeeze the core and make sure we hit the finish line.

In general any variation of curls

As we already discovered, curls are the best exercises we can do to work with the biceps, and implementing the variations is key to working all the muscle and making sure to put it to work. Are they W curls, cross body, of a single arm and many more, so the best way to work on that part is to create a routine with different curls, in addition to other strength and endurance exercises.