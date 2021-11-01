The best Denzel Washington movies ranked from best to worst according to IMDb

Denzel Washington was born in New York (1954). The actor has been awarded a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Tony award and 2 Oscars. One of them for Glory (1989) in the category of Best Supporting Actor and the second Oscar by Training Day (2001) in the category of best lead actor. Also winner of 3 Golden Globes. In 2020, the medium New York Times rated it as the great actor of the 21st century.

We pay tribute by compiling all of his movies ordered from best to worst according to IMDb. And especially with this TOP10.

American gangster

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 37 minutes

Year 2007

Director: Ridley Scott

IMDb score: 7.8

Starring Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe. In this feature film, Denzel played the role of Frank Lucas, an important drug trafficker (specifically, heroin) in the context of the Vietnam War. Secondly, Russell crowe (What Richie roberts in the film) played the role of a headstrong and steadfast detective hell-bent on bringing down the empire of Luke. Denzel Washington was a candidate for Golden Globe in the category of best actor (Drama).

Remember the Titans

Platform: Disney +, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 53 minutes

Year 2000

Director: Boaz Yakin

IMDb score: 7.8

A feature film in which Denzel Washington plays the role of the coach Herman boone on an American football team. Based on a true story, the film is set at the beginning of the decade of 70’s. A turbulent time motivated and conditioned by social and racial conflicts. The trigger for this was the order executed by the US federal government to finish with racial segregation in sports teams and schools. Herman boone, assumes the leadership and motivation (but also training) of the team to make it champion but also full of values ​​and free of prejudices.

Glory (Glory Times)

Platform: Filmin, RakutenTV, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 2 minutes

Year: 1989

Director: Edward Zwick

IMDb score: 7.8

Starring Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, and Cary Elwes. Times of Glory is based on the true story of the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment which was formed by volunteer men from black race. The film had an estimated budget of $ 18 million and was not very successful at the box office: It grossed $ 26.8 million. Despite this, the role of Denzel Washington As the Soldier Trip on Glory it worth an Oscar for best supporting actor.



Training Day

Platform: RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 2 minutes

Year: 2001

Director: Antoine Fuqua

IMDb score: 7.7

Starring Ethan Hawke (Jake Hoyt) and Denzel Washington (Alonzo Harris). Denzel plays the role of a police officer The Angels respected and decorated. Collide with the newbie Jake Hoyt who aspires to become the leader of the police force’s narcotics unit while observing the ins and outs of patent corruption in the system. Denzel Washington won the Oscar in the category of mbest actor.

Man on Fire

Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 26 minutes

Year: 2004

Director: Tony Scott

IMDb score: 7.7

Denzel Washington played the role of John creasy, an alcoholic in the U.S. Navy and former agent of the INC. He receives a commission to act as a bodyguard for a girl named Lupita ramos (Dakota Fanning). Things go wrong and she is kidnapped in the Mexico City and we see a Denzel Washington unleashed with fury until he found those responsible for the kidnapping. For this role, he was nominated for best actor by the NAACP Image Awards.

Philadelphia

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 5 minutes

Year: 1993

Director: Jonathan Demme

IMDb score: 7.7

Starring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington. A deep and heartfelt film that claims the fight for human rights. The feature film received various recognitions and awards, among which we highlight the Oscar for best actor for Tom Hanks and the Oscar in the category of best original song “Streets of Philadelphia” by singer Bruce Springsteen. In total, this great production raised more than $ 206 million.

Malcom X

Platform: Filmin, Movistar +, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 3 hours and 22 minutes

Year: 1992

Director: Spike Lee

IMDb score: 7.7

American biographical drama about the African-American activist Malcolm X played by Denzel Washington for whom he was a nominee for best actor in the Oscar and also in the Globo Awards. The production that was not spared from budget problems between Spike Lee’s expectations and what it offered Warner bross, ended up raising more than $ 48 million.

Inside Man (Hidden Plan)

Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar +, RakutenTV, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 10 minutes

Year: 2006

Director: Spike Lee

IMDb score: 7.6

Denzel Washington and Clive Owen as protagonists. The cast was completed by Jodie Foster, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Christopher Plummer and Willem Dafoe. As an anecdote in the intricacies of the production, we highlight Spike Lee’s offer to Denzel Washington to choose between playing the role of a policeman or a thief. In the end, he discarded the thief because he spent much of the film with his face covered with a mask.

The Hurricane

Platform: Disney +, RakutenTV, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 26 minutes

Year: 1999

Director: Norman Jewison

IMDb score: 7.6

Denzel Washington interprets the boxer’s story Rubin carter, accused of triple murder and of which he was acquitted after passing almost 20 years in prison. Denzel Washington carefully prepared his interpretation for more than 1 year: Both physically and by conducting numerous meetings and interviews with Sump.

The Great Debaters

Platform: No streaming offers at this time

Duration: 2 hours and 6 minutes

Year 2007

Director: Denzel Washington

IMDb score: 7.5

Denzel Washington directs and stars in the feature film. It is a drama based on real events. Melvin B. Tolson (Denzel Washington), is a professor of the Wiley College of Texas in which in 1935, he encouraged and motivated his students to form the first debate group to participate in the national championships held at Harvard.

Out of this TOP10 according to score of IMDb we find the following feature films:

Scream Freedom (1987): 7.4 Crimson Tide (1995): 7.3 The Flight (2012): 7.3 Antwone Fisher (2002): 7.3 Much Ado About Nothing (1993): 7.3 Fences (2016): 7.2 Story of a Soldier (1984): 7.2 The Equalizer (2014): 7.2 John Q (2002): 7.1 Déjà Vu (2006): 7.0 Fallen (1998): 7.0 Eli’s Book (2010): 6.9 The Magnificent 7 (2016): 6.9 A bad move (1998): 6.9 Unstoppable (2010): 6.8 The Bone Collector (1999): 6.7 2 Guns (2013): 6.7 The Demon in Blue (1995): 6.7 The Guest (2012): 6.7 The Equalizer 2 (2018): 6.7 Mo ‘Better Blues (1990): 6.6 The Messenger of Fear (2004): 6.6 In honor of the truth (1996): 6.6 The Pelican Report (1993): 6.6 Out of Time (2003): 6.5 Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017): 6.5 State of siege (1998): 6.4 Pelham 123 Train Robbery (2009): 6.4 Small details (2021): 6.3 The George McKenna Story (1988): 6.1 The Preacher’s Wife (1996): 5.6 Virtuosity (1995): 5.6

References: Justwatch