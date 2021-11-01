the astronaut who was abandoned in space

The life of Sergei Krikalyov it is, without a doubt, a movie. The Russian is a veteran of space missions, bearing the burden of being one of the longest-serving men in space.

Although another title he holds is to be “The last citizen of the Soviet Union.” This is because in his second flight into space, history changed radically and his stay at the Mir space station was much longer than budgeted.

From this fact the story of the astronaut abandoned in space is born, one that could be similar to the one he starred in Matt Damon in “The Martian “, but where the scene was very different.

Sergei Krikalyov: Born for Space

The 63-year-old cosmonaut is one of the most experienced in space and to achieve this, he had an admirable career, he is an engineer, an aviator and a military man.

After graduating in 1981 he entered the NPO, the commission that coordinated space travel of the Soviet Union, where he trained to access space travel with a work process that included long courses in physics, chemistry, applied science and technology of ships, but also diving techniques or familiarization with weightlessness in the “human centrifuge”, reported El Clarín.

In November 1988 he made the first of his many space flights aboard the Soyuz TM-7, a trip to the Mir space station, which was the result of the work carried out by the USSR in conjunction with France.

On the mission, in which he attended as a flight engineer, he was accompanied by the Commander Aleksandr Volkov, and french Jean-Loup Chrétien with whom he remained until April 1989, conducting experiments aboard the space station.

Once on the mainland, he was selected for the next flight to the Mir Space Station, which would take place in May 1991, so since 1990 the cosmonaut began training for his great trip, which would be a cooperation between countries, already that Commander would travel with him Anatoly Artsebarsky, and the british astronaut Helen Sharman, the first non-Soviet woman to make a journey through space.

Sharman stayed only a week in the station and returned to earth, however, Artsebarsky and Krikaliov remained a few more months working at the station, that until October 1991 when the commander left space exchanging places with Aleksandr Volkov, who would be his partner. from Sergei in the coming months.

Until then, everything was going well, but Krikalov received the news that his stay on the Mir Space Station would be indefinite.

According to Yuri Teplakov, deputy director of Space Missions, the situation was as follows: “Nobody ordered him to stay in space, but the truth is that neither can anyone say that they accepted with pleasure “ El Confidencial reported.

That’s when the journey that would make Sergei Krikalev even more famous began.

Abandoned in space

As El País commented at the time, “Krikaliov left Earth when the USSR still existed and Mikhail Gorbachev he had just made peace with Borís Yeltsin. Reconciliation with the Democrats meant that reforms would be promoted and the Union would be renewed, granting many more rights to the republics to the detriment of the center ”.

However, on the way things would change radically during the months that followed, where the cosmonaut was able to observe and experience from space the precariousness in which the USSR was immersed, but also its disintegration, which implied a lack of budget so that he could return to earth.

In a video call with his wife, she confessed that the family was going through financial difficulties, because the devaluation of the ruble meant that, although they enjoyed one of the highest salaries in the USSR, at present it was only equivalent to the salary of a cleaning employee, what was not enough for them to live.

The situation for the USSR was so complex that it even tried to sell the station to its enemies at NASA, although they also formed contracts with Coca-Cola for their astronauts to appear in images drinking one of the favorite beverages of the western world.

The problems on earth were much more important than bringing an astronaut back to the USSR, that implied that he remained for more than 10 months on the Mir Space Station, 5 more months than you planned, and returned when he completed 310 days of mission.

On his return trip he was accompanied by Volvov and the German Klaus-Dietrich Flade, on a ship that landed in Kazakhstan, but nothing was the same, because as soon as he touched down, the man who was 33 years old in those years became the last Soviet citizen in the world.

The return trip, which had been financed by Germany, transported him to another world, one in which his hometown, Leningrad, was now called Saint Petersburg and his salary as a flight engineer on a Space Station was not even enough to buy a kilo of meat.

If daughter Olga was a newborn when she embarked on the adventure, but by the time she returned the little girl was already running for her house, one that had been from a wealthy family that was now experiencing hardships thanks to the drastic change of the last year in which he he had been in space.

Chris Jones stated in his book “Out of orbit” that a journalist consulted him ” “You left the Soviet Union last year. Now you go back to Russia. How do you feel about this drastic change? “ and he did not get an answer, the time he had spent in space transported him to another reality, one that not even in the wildest dreams he could have thought of, reported El Confidencial.

Sooner or later commercial aviation had to appear

Almost 30 years have passed since Sergei embarked on the adventure that left him stranded for months in space and anyone would think that he would never have wanted to look at the planet again from 400 thousand kilometers above.

However, the reality is very different, since Krikalov returned to space and not once, but several times, even spending seasons this time on the International Space Station (ISS).

In fact, he participated in the first ISS crew that flew in 2000 to begin an unprecedented stage of international collaboration in space.

He told AFP that he felt that everything had happened yesterday, although that happened more than 20 years ago, stating “We opened the large hatch, we went to the work module, we turned on the lights, and I remember it as now, we entered the empty station.”

His work on the trip he made with his compatriot Yuri Guidzenko and the American astronaut William Shepherd, It was preparing the station for future crews, although this time the trip lasted only 163 days, little more than the mission that changed his life.

The International Space Station was an example of collaboration between countries for politicians, in fact currently there are even European and Japanese segments, however, the tense relationship between world powers has diminished in space and Russia no longer has segments on the ISS.

He ironized: “We have said many times jokingly that perhaps it would be good to put them (politicians) for a while in an extreme situation like the one that cosmonauts and astronauts live together and perhaps then they would begin to understand each other better, to trust each other. , to support each other ”.

In an interview with RT, the Russian said that in 2005 he finished his career in space, fulfilling the record of sHe was the man who spent the most time in weightlessness, something he even misses now that he works on earth preparing others who could travel to space in the future.

Regarding commercial trips to space, which have been so fashionable among millionaires in recent months, he pointed out: “Sooner or later commercial aviation had to appear, the same will happen with the space industry.”