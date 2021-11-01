The 13 best Matt Damon movies

Matt Damon He is one of the most constant stars in cinema today, since he has known how to diversify his career since he rose to fame in the late 90s to never lose the support of the public. Now that you just got over the 50 years of age we wanted to take advantage of the excuse to review their 13 best movies.

Before going into the matter, I would like to clarify that I have only taken into account those titles in which Damon has an important presence And in the case of the franchises in which it has participated, I have preferred to highlight only the best delivery to give a little more variety to the list. Without further ado, I leave you with them

‘Legitimate defense’ (‘The Rainmaker’, 1997)





Adaptations of John grisham enjoyed unparalleled popularity in the 90s and the writer himself went so far as to say in 2004 that his favorite was the one we are dealing with here signed by Francis Ford Coppola. It is true that it does not reach the level of the best works of the director, but it is a very solid and compelling film with an exhilarating cast led by a convincing Damon who was already beginning to show Hollywood star skills here.

‘The indomitable Will Hunting’ (‘Good Will Hunting’, 1997)





The film that did win his only Oscar, although it was as a screenwriter and shared with his great friend Ben Affleck. Its base may be reminiscent of a multitude of movies – even the very Gus Van Sant I would use a similar one years later in the very inferior ‘Finding Forrester’-, but this story of an unexpected genius is very well written and interpreted. It is true that Damon is not on the same level as Robin williams, but it more than meets.

‘Saving Private Ryan’ (‘Saving Private Ryan’, 1998)





One of the most applauded war films of all time, especially for those first minutes in which Steven Spielberg masterfully immerses you in the American landing in Normandy. Then comes the mission in which he precisely has to rescue Damon’s character and in my opinion the film goes down a notch, but it is still a great work.

‘Rounders’ (1998)





A film with a singular charm that explores poker addiction with Damon vowing never to play again until his friend played by Edward Norton It leads him to breach his word. Tape John dahl Maybe it came early, since the poker boom wouldn’t come until years later, but that also saved him from falling into unnecessary vices to pull off an entertaining movie that continues to work just as well in each review.

‘Dogma’ (1999)





A hilarious prank in which Affleck and Damon play two fallen angels who are trying to end the world. With unforgettable gags like that of Jesus Christ the Colleague, it is one of the funniest films of all the ones he has given us Kevin smith over the years.

‘Ocean’s Eleven’ (2001)





A luxury hobby with a cast that is hard to match. This update of ‘The gang of eleven’ signed by Steven Soderbergh It is an entertainment with a lot of style that can be enjoyed both because of the undeniable chemistry of its characters – you can tell for good that everyone had a great time doing it – but also as an exemplary robbery movie. There would be two more sequels, none of them up to the standard of the first.

‘The Departed’ (‘The Departed’, 2006)





It is not the best movie of Martin Scorsese and I wish I had won the Oscar earlier for some of his major works, but this remake of the Asian film ‘Dirty Game’ is a real joy, a vigorous thriller with an enviable rhythm that has a cast in a state of grace that also features actors of the stature of Jack Nicholson, Leonardo DiCaprio or Martin Sheen.

‘The Bourne Ultimatum’ (‘The Bourne Ultimatum’, 2007)





Did you think I had forgotten the “good” Jason Bourne? None of the first two installments would have been out of tune on this list, but personally I prefer the one that a priori tape intended to close its story. The energetic staging of Paul Greengrass it works even better than the second one to bring to life what is still an extra-long chase, but with enough excitement and interest to bypass the limitations of its script.

‘Value of law’ (‘True Grit’, 2010)





The Coen They signed a wonderful new adaptation of the novel by Charles Portis that Herny Hathaway had already brought to the big screen. It is true that in its cast the one that shines with its own light is the then unknown Hailee Steinfeld, quite a surprise being accompanied by titans like Jeff Bridges, Josh Brolin or Damon himself.

‘Contagion’ (‘Contagion’, 2011)





A film that has enjoyed a second life due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now the merits of this choral film by Soderbergh in which Damon gets into the skin of the character who represents the misunderstanding that an ordinary person would face in a situation of these characteristics. At the time it was seen as quality entertainment, but time has made it clear that it is more than that.

‘Interstellar’ (2014)





The first space adventure to feature Matt Damon showed a rarely seen face of the actor in this ambitious emotional journey signed by Christopher Nolan in which an excellent Matthew McConaughey supported the full weight of a first-class visual spectacle, something we took for granted coming from who it came from, but also a very accomplished dramatic dimension.

‘Mars (The Martian)’ (2015)





At the time it seemed that Damon was running the risk of repeating himself with this collaboration with Ridley scott, but this adaptation of the novel by Andy Weir has more of a conventional blockbuster, without this meaning anything bad about a model film that knows when to entertain, make the viewer laugh or excite. Magnificent.

‘Le Mans’ 66′ (‘Ford v. Ferrari’, 2019)





Damon’s last great film to date allowed him to join his path with Christian Bale’s, both piloting a film based on true events that knows how to thrill the viewer without falling into cheap sentimentality. The racing scenes are especially vibrant, but the two of them end up being mainly responsible for this great work of James mangold.

