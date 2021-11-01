The 10 classics available in streaming that you can see this October 31

There is no other date in the year when horror movies are so highly anticipated and well received that Halloween. October 31 is known for its costumes, darkness, and fear, a date in which normally the movies that leave you with your soul in the ceiling are more watched than usual.

On ADN.cl we give you a list of the classics of this genre, available in streaming so you can spend your night.

Top 10 classic horror movies to watch on Halloween

1. The Exorcist – 1973 – Available on Amazon Prime Video

The film directed by William Friedkin, with a script written by William peter blatty based on his own novel of the same name is about a 12-year-old girl who is possessed by the devil, the only hope being the ancient rite of exorcism by priests.

2. Halloween – 1978 – Available on Netflix

One of the horror movies in the fore is the saga Halloween by John Carpenter, which tells the story of Michael Myers, who murders his sister on Halloween night in 1963, for which he is admitted to a psychiatric hospital. Six years later, Myers escapes from the hospital and returns to his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois.

The film starring Jamie Lee Curtis is now in theaters under the eaves of its latest sequel, Halloween Kills.

3. Bride of Frankenstein – 1935 – Available on YouTube The film directed by James Whale tells the story of the acts following the escape of the monster created by Dr. Frankenstein (Colin Clavel), in which Dr. Praetorius (Ernest Thesiger) proposes to the scientist the creation of a companion for the monster.

4. Rosemary’s Baby – 1968 – Available on Amazon Prime Video

The film, directed by Roman Polanski, and starring Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes and Ruth Gordon, talks about a married couple settling in a New York apartment without suspecting that their neighbors belong to a Satanic sect. When one of the characters becomes pregnant, she isolates herself until the truth about her baby is revealed.

5. The Shining – 1980 – Available on HBO Max

The acclaimed film directed by Stanley Kubrick and starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall, encompasses a psychological terror in which Jack Torrance, must remain taking care of the Hotel Overlook with his wife and son for months.

6. Poltergeist – 1982 – Available on HBO Max

Tobe Hooper is the director of this classic from the 80’s, in which the Freelings family undergoes a radical change in their life, after Carol Anne (Heather O’Rourke), The youngest of the family, be the first to contact spirits that are in the house through television.

7. The Blair Witch Project – 1999 – Available on Amazon Prime Video

In the movie of Eduardo Sánchez, Daniel Myrick, tThree filmmakers while trying to shoot a documentary in 1994 about a local legend: Blair’s wichThey were never heard from again and later the camera with which they filmed was found, records that evidenced the terrifying events that took place during the disappearance.

8. Suspiria – 1977 – Available on Amazon Prime Video

The film directed by Diego Argento, which is based in part on Thomas De Quincey’s 1845 essay, Suspiria by Profundis, tells the story of a New York dancer, who enrolls in a dance academy run by witches in the Black Forest.

9. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre – 1974 – Available on Amazon Prime Video

Tobe Hopper directs this 1970s horror film, in which he tells the story of a group of young people who get lost in the middle of the desert roads of Texas, meeting a family of murderers who are chasing them with a chainsaw.

10. A Nightmare on Elm Street – 1984 – Available on HBO Max

Wes craven directed the film that tells the story of some young people who habitually have nightmares in which they are chased by a man deformed by fire and that wears a glove finished in sharp blades.