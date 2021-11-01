That’s how sweet Selena Gomez was in Wizards of Waverly Place

During the video in which you see Selena Gomez adding for the series of Disney “The Wizards of Waverly Place”. The then 12-year-old actress, with her hair in a ponytail and parted in the middle, can be seen reading scenes about toothache.

Just looking at the first few seconds makes it clear why her audition turned out to be a success. She looks very cute and at the same time very confident, as if she already had years of experience in front of the cameras. Without any kind of modesty.

It was because of how she unfolded during this casting that she was chosen as one of the main protagonists of “The Wizards of Waverly Place” with David Henrie, Jake T. Austin, David DeLuise, Maria Canals-Barrera and Jennifer Stone.

Selena Gomez He stood out from the rest of his peers, winning their hearts with his sweetness. And this was just the beginning of a career full of successes both acting and singing on stage.

A super sweet girl at all times

Selena’s sweetness passed through the casting and it was impossible for the actress not to use this quality to play her character, Alex Russo. A sorceress of Mexican and Italian descent who always does everything possible to get what she wants, which often puts her in an egocentric and rebellious role but in the end her tenderness and love always comes out.

Her performance was so good that in 2008 AOL recognized her as “The Best Witch Performed In Twenty Years On Television.”

In addition, throughout the project she received several more awards such as “Television Actress – Comedy” for the ALMA Award in 2009. That same year she was awarded the award for “Favorite Television Actress” at the Kids’ Choice Awards.

In total, during those years, he received 12 awards for his performance.

What was the funniest thing about Selena Gomez like Alex Russo?