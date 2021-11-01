That’s how sweet Selena Gomez was in Wizards of Waverly Place

During the video in which you see Selena Gomez adding for the series of Disney “The Wizards of Waverly Place”. The then 12-year-old actress, with her hair in a ponytail and parted in the middle, can be seen reading scenes about toothache.

Just looking at the first few seconds makes it clear why her audition turned out to be a success. She looks very cute and at the same time very confident, as if she already had years of experience in front of the cameras. Without any kind of modesty.

