Tencent Announces New Open World RPG

At this point in the game, it is fair to say that if you are a regular in the video game industry, you will have heard of Tencent. The Chinese giant is today one of the largest corporations in the world, which is stomping in the world of electronic entertainment: In addition to being the owners of Riot Games, Funcom and Sumo Digital, they have majority shares in companies such as Grinding. Gear (86%), Supercell (84.3) and Epic Games (40%) among others.

Likewise, it is in the mobile market where they really know how to find their success, having cooked titles such as Honor of Kings for iOS and Android, which managed to place itself as the first game to achieve a record of 100 million active users per day, in addition to being one of the most profitable games in history, which surely led its developer, TiMi Studio, to want to expand the gaming world.

Tencent and TiMi Studio present Honor of Kings: World, their new open world RPG

This October 30, the Gematsu portal shared the first trailer for Honor of Kings: World, an open-world Action RPG, which promises to be challenging, colorful and visually impressive. The story is being developed in collaboration with Liu Cixin, writer of the acclaimed book “The Problem of the Three Bodies” (Required reading for lovers of science fiction), something that promises to bring the unique vision of the writer on Chinese culture and its aesthetics, to the world of polygons.

While at the moment there is no confirmed date for its launch, if we can confirm that this was available globally and that it would also be multi platform.