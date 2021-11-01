Tecatito Corona approaches Mexico and surprises his followers in Portugal

Tecatito Corona does not live his best moment in Portugal with FC Porto and approaches Mexico to feel his roots again.

October 31, 2021 19:23

The lack of opportunities that Sergio Conçeiçao offers to Jesus Tecatito Corona in FC Porto began to worry the fans and they were also surprised by the soccer player with the intention of approaching Mexico.

Negotiations with all the Blue dragons They are not in the best position after the former Rayados de Monterrey player failed in his intention to go to Seville, but then failed.

After a series of problems in the development of the talks with various agents, the Aztec footballer ended up being marginalized and everything indicates that it will be so until the end of his contract in December.

To shovel the situation and return to feel its Mexican roots that heal the damaged time in the Portuguese box, Tecatito was summoned by sportswear giant Nike to be part of a campaign.

In order to commemorate the day of the dead that is celebrated in Mexico, the player wrote through his Instagram profile: “The day of the dead is a celebration for the family, a Mexican tradition that transcends the world to honor and demonstrate love and respect for loved ones. Day of the dead and #SiempreFamilia “.

In this way, the Aztec star managed to return even for a moment to Mexico to celebrate a special date for his native country and in which his followers follow his trail at every step of his career as a footballer.