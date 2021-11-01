tapas, Betis shirt and I remember ‘Sangre y arena’

Sharon Stone has been for three days the best ambassador that Seville could have. In his Instagram account he has published videos and photos of his walk around the city. From Calle de San Fernando to Plaza de España and its tiles, passing through the cathedral, the San Telmo palace and the beautiful patio of the Alfonso XIII hotel, where he stayed. In this same establishment they settled years ago Sean Conery and Tom Cruise when they both shot their movies. And it was also the headquarters of Jaime Marichalar, his family and the royals who attended the wedding with the Infanta Elena. During her stay, Sharon became interested in its history and how King Alfonso XIII inaugurated it on April 28, 1928.

The actress occupied one of the suites with a built-in terrace and views of the Giralda. He did not ask for anything out of the ordinary, which already offers five stars to customers. The actress is not one of extravagances, quite the opposite. For the magazine party that had invited him as one of the main protagonists of the event, he had the detail of appearing with a two-piece in black designed by Juan Martin: jacket and trousers with a tuxedo cut reminiscent of bullfighters made of sequins, crystal and jet.

Sharon Stone, in Seville. (CP)

“He had other possibilities of international firms, but he wanted to have that gesture,” they explain to Vanitatis. Just arrived from Dubai, where she participated in the Armani party, the actress flew directly to Spain and enjoyed the good weather of Seville and its gastronomy for three days. I already knew what tapas was because in 1989, when she was a fledgling actress, she shot ‘Sangre y Arena’, the film directed by Javier Elorrieta and based on the novel by Blasco Ibáñez. In the film, Sharon played Sol, a rich cattlewoman who fell in love with the bullfighter Juan Gallardo. It was also the debut of a very young Antonio Flores.

In the three days that she was in Seville, she could not enjoy all the cultural offers and preferred to walk, as she also did the last time she was in Madrid where she became fond of the aperitif in the Plaza de Santa Ana. Those who have treated her with her, both now at the magazine’s party and on previous occasions, she is described as an ‘anti diva’ who takes pictures with all the people who ask her to. Another detail that the actress had was with Betis. Days before they had contacted the organizers of the festive meeting. The football club wanted to give the actress a club shirt and Joaquín and Marc Bartra They were in charge of delivering it with their name and number 13.

😍😍😍😍😍 Sharon Stone joins the cast of THE PLAN. pic.twitter.com/yV2JQs01jX – Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) October 29, 2021

Unlike other famous nationals, who always put problems when it comes to socializing, the protagonist of ‘Basic Instinct’ is the opposite. In that journey through the streets of Seville, enlightening her followers, she proclaimed herself a reporter with the following phrase: “Reporting from Seville”, that is, “reporting from Seville”. In one of his improvised chronicles, he described the tiles of the Plaza de España to his followers, some of whom did not place the Andalusian monuments very correctly and placed The Alhambra also in Seville.

Sharon Stone is currently campaigning for the SAG-AFTRA national board of directors. This association represents the Union of Film Actors-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists. One of his proposals, within his candidacy, is to require all those who work, directly or indirectly in a production, complete vaccination of covid-19. He has assured in his last interviews that it is inexplicable to him that “the actors have to go to work where it is not safe” and he completed his commitment by confirming that he will not work again until the entire team with which he has to shoot is vaccinated. At venice festival last September he repeated it again.