Talent and emotional well-being, priority of the labor market in the next 6 months – El Sol de México

If something left the Covid-19 pandemic, was that he advanced all the processes of incorporation of technologies in the companies that they worked remotely. And although changes are beginning to be experienced in the labor markets, retain key talent and employee welfare, are the one and two, of the priorities in the companies.

So he considers it Richard Piñero Perestelo, commercial manager in Mexico of the company PAE, world leader in the development of Human Capital solutions, by presenting the Ranking on Trends in Human Resources for the next six months.

➡ SFP extends Federal Government remote work until June 30

It visualizes the priorities that companies will experience globally, ”where the emotional well-being of employees ”, is among the 3 priorities. AND “talent and well-being”Are fundamental issues in companies.

And it specifies that in a second block of priorities that concerns companies are issues such as digitization of business processes. human Resources or the models of hybrid work, which demand adjustments within organizations as well as developing feelings of belonging.

An important element of this transformation is culture, which enables the promotion of innovation, flexibility and agility necessary to face the changes in a sustainable way. “The pandemic It showed how we train and retrain the new skills and behavior as employers, ”said Piñero.

The challenges that were identified are, among others:

Difficulty in acquiring talents, especially in sectors related to the technology, sales and professionals qualified in general.

Also, avoid high turnover and the hidden costs that it entails; expectations of new generations: home office as a rule, specialized benefits, challenging and committed projects.

And new “skills” required as self-management, collaborative leadership and critical thinking.

Consider that there is a priority in the market for Human Capital in Mexico, with compliance with the law. “We know that whoever is out of the law will be out of the market.”

➡ Evolution | The home office is here to stay

It points out that the effective generation of new jobs depends on variables that go beyond the management of the company’s profitability area, political certainty, economic reactivation, among other.

This study shows that there is a marked interest in those who make decisions about Human capital of companies surveyed for retaining the strategic talent.

In this sense, he comments that in Mexico the NOM-035 takes on greater relevance, since the concept of “wellness“And that of”organizational happiness”Are recurring themes that gained greater visibility with the pandemic, but that today is a priority issue.

According to Ranking has 8.2 points and is in second place.

“Bad interpersonal relationships in companies significantly affect the customer experience, spoil the service and therefore the business,” he explained.

➡ Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST ⬇️