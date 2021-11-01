Take advantage of the offer and get a discounted Apple Watch SE

This version of the Apple Watch SE has an original price of 470.30 euros, but now it is possible to buy it in Worten at a price below 400 euros. Indeed, a discount of 11% has been applied, which allows you to buy it at a final price of 398.56 euros.

The truth is that it is the most complete version of the Watch SE, since it has GPS , ideal for all those who like to do sports regularly and be able to control all their workouts from their own wrist, and also Cellular , which allows us to make and receive calls and all kinds of messages and notifications on the watch without having to carry the iPhone with you.

And we say final price since the offer includes the Free shipping. The delivery time is only between three and five days.

Great features with very advanced functions

This Apple Watch SE is one of the waterproof smart watches, a model with a Retina display and powerful features that can help us lead a more active, healthy and safe life. A watch that integrates several advanced sensors that record all the ways of moving and that are capable of measuring the intensity of all your workouts to help you improve your sports performance.

Also noteworthy is the ability of the Apple Watch SE to control certain aspects of our health. And it is that in addition to having a heart rate sensor, it is a watch that allows us to measure the level of oxygen in the blood and that is pending on us 24 hours a day. A model that incorporates a fall sensor to automatically communicate with emergency services so that they can come to our aid.

The Apple Watch SE on sale allows send and receive calls, messages or notifications without having to carry the iPhone with us, something very useful for those moments when we do not want to have some freedom or we cannot carry the mobile with us.

A watch with which we can control the music we play from our mobile and that offers a lot of customization options for make it the ideal accessory for every day or occasion. And is that in addition to the large number of pre-installed spheres, we can also find a lot of straps compatible with the Apple Watch SE of all kinds of materials and colors.