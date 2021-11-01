With COVID-19 cases trending downward, some University of Miami students may be leaving and returning for the Halloween festivities in person. Others are not sure.

Maya Nakdemon, a nursing student from Boca Raton, said she spent her last Halloween showering at home and doesn’t plan to do much this year either.

“I don’t like costumes or scary things,” Nakdeemun said. “I went to college and realized that I really hated Halloween.”

Instead of participating in the Halloween festivities, Nakdeemon hopes that he will study for the upcoming exams and exams.

But many students keep the Halloween spirit alive this semester with fun events and programs on campus, including “Halloweentown” for Canes Night Live, a Halloween Thump for UBS and a “Rocky Horror Picture Show” in concert halls. Shalala and the Trick-or-Tunes Concert and Horror Movie Show.

Nia James, a junior graphic designer and interactive media pioneer, planned a costume party with her peers at Elevate Runway Fashion, an on-campus charity for arts and fashion. The show took place at 7-9: 30 pm on October 30 at the Ceremonial Hall East Shallala.

Off campus, Halloween is back all over South Florida. Events include a three-day Halloween Hocus Pocus weekend at Club Space with Adana Twins, Bob Moses, Charlotte de Witte, Chris Lake, Enrico Sangiuliano, Ilario Icante, Layton Giordani, Loco Dice, Marco Carola, and Nicole Moudaber. The location, to be announced, was part of the mysterious hype for the event.

International student Oscar Bartwall says he will be going to a South Florida frat party and club to experience local Halloween events.

Bartoal, a junior journalist from Alicante, Spain, said that Halloween in his country follows a similar framework abroad, except for creative decorations for the home.

“In Spain, Halloween is just an excuse to go out at night,” said Bartoal.

He points out that women sometimes dress up, but men in Spain go for a casual look all night long. He plans to modify this novel for his American Halloween experience.

“I’m looking for a costume now,” Bartwall said earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, young Gabriela Socaras spends another Halloween at home with her younger siblings in Tinaveli, New Jersey. He wanted to come home this year and give his younger siblings, Aiden and Olivia, the right trick-or-treating experience they deserve.

Socaras’ father, Hernán, decorated the house for his siblings to celebrate their first Halloween as a trick or treat. Sukaras said that five dead-end neighbors opened their homes to children who wanted to trick or treat, but the experience was not the same.

“I felt sorry for my brothers because I remember feeling like Halloween was eliminated as well. They don’t know what a normal Halloween looks like, ”Sokaras said.