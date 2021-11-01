Sofía Vergara premieres a film “by Latinos for Latinos”

SOFÍA VERGARA, A FILM CAST

Sofía Vergara premiered “Koati” yesterday, an animated film that she describes as a “Latino project for Latinos” and that has the collaboration of stars such as Marc Anthony, Karol G, Carlos Rivera, Adriana Barraza and Eva Luna Montaner. “We needed a film that was like ‘The Lion King’ to highlight the fauna and flora that exist in Latin America and that the world and many Latino children who live in the United States do not know,” says the actress. After the major Hollywood studios have taken an interest in Latin America for films like Pixar’s “Coco” and Disney’s “Encanto”, Vergara promoted the filming of “Koati” with the aim that Latinos themselves They will explain the wonders of their countries.

VAN MORRINSON, ON TOUR IN A CORUÑA

Van Morrison will return to A Coruña on December 3, 22 years after his last concert in the city, which is part of his world tour, municipal sources report. The City Council will put on sale 6,760 passes for this appointment with the Belfast musician at the Coliseum, at 8:30 p.m., with which it takes up the programming of leading international figures of music. In addition, concerts with the public standing and with a larger capacity than those established due to pandemic are recovered in the city, although it still does not reach 100%.

LOW RISE: BACK TO THE 2000

The low rise is back to stay according to the latest proposals from designers who insist that this season show a navel, as demonstrated by the outfits of Beyoncé, the Hadid sisters, Kendall Jenner or Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes María Leon, Lola . Wearing a navel is the new maxim of designers and stylists and the way to achieve it was as simple as pulling scissors and lowering the shot as seen on the latest catwalks in Milan, Paris, New York or Madrid.

But this fashion is not new, the first models were seen in the late 90s and early 2000s. The boom came from the hand of British designer Alexander McQueen when he showed the “bumsters”, low-rise pants that exuded sensuality with a a waist that touched the pubic line. The world went crazy. Britney Spear, Jennifer López or Christina Aguilera were pioneers.

FITO PÁEZ RELEASES NEW DISC

The Argentine musician Fito Páez, one of the greatest exponents of Latin American rock, published yesterday “Let’s achieve it”, a preview song for his new album, which will be released next November. This new single will be part of the album “Los años savages”, which includes unreleased songs recorded in studios in California (USA) and Argentina and is produced by Diego Olivero, Gustavo Borner and Fito Páez himself.

The album is part of a new trilogy of albums. At the beginning of 2022 the second will be published, totally instrumental and which was recorded by Páez in the company of the Czech National Symphony Orchestra, while the third album also contains unreleased songs, although recorded only by the singer-songwriter and his piano. Regarding the single “Let’s achieve it”, a song that emphasizes the importance of the collective to overcome adversity, says Páez.