Singing-voice and medicine

The world of art associated with medicine is fascinating.

In the 18th century, one of the most important artists of his time, Manuel del Populo Vicente García, turned his family into one of the best representatives of music and song.

Daughter María Felicia was undoubtedly the most talented and rebellious against parental impositions; her prodigious voice enchanted all who heard her.

But it was another son, the baritone Manuel Patricio García who went beyond singing.

The singer was obsessed with seeing the larynx in motion in a living being.

“Neither dissections nor vivisections could uncover the secrets of voice formation; but how can I see my own larynx … I believed that seeing the larynx was something unattainable, deep and dark.

Finally one day, walking through Paris, I saw in my imagination, like a flash of lightning, the mechanism of laryngoscopy.

I ran to the house of the instrumentalist Charrriere, he showed me a dental mirror. I bought it for six francs and went to a store to buy a bigger hand mirror.

Impatient I got home, I tempered the mirror in hot water so it wouldn’t fog up and I put it in my mouth up to the bell; there I directed the sunlight with the hand mirror towards the mirror that I had in my gañote; I could see my glottis, windpipe, and vocal cords; to my surprise, I could see how the glottis opens and closes and the attitude that the strings took during the emission of the voice and the song ”.

Thus was the creation of the laryngoscope; published in the Royal Society of London magazine in March 1855 under the title “Observations of the human voice.”

Today, ENT specialists use laryngoscopy on a daily basis to observe the conditions of the “throat”.

The discovery of this musical hero has made it possible to intubate millions of patients around the world and offer them some therapeutic method.

