Shaquille O’Neal will not share his fortune with his children: I am rich

Legendary basketball player, Shaquille O’Neal, had a great professional career, which is why owns a fortune of 400 million dollars; despite this, The now analyst taught his children a great lesson by talking about their inheritance.

When Shaq He made this comment to his children, they were upset, but the former Lakers believes that they should earn money on their own merits.

“My kids are older now. They got mad at me. I’m not really upset, but they don’t understand. I tell them all the time. We are not rich; I’m rich“, expressed the ex of Los Angeles Lakers for podcast Earn your leisure.

“You must have a bachelor’s or master’s degree and then, If you want me to invest in one of your companies, you will have to present itBring it to me, “said Shaquille, who added:”I’ll let you know, I’m not going to give you anything. “

O’Neal doesn’t care that his kids aren’t engaged in the same sport that he had, but he would like them to have a bachelor’s degree and even mentioned what would be some careers that he would like them to study. Shareef, Shaqirl, Me’arah, Myles, Taahirah, and Amirah.

“There is a rule: education. I don’t care if you play basketball, I don’t care about any of that. I have six children. I would like a doctor, a pharmacist, a lawyer, someone who owns several businesses and someone who takes charge of my business. But I tell them that I am not going to give it to them. You have to earn it“.

Shaquille O’Neal closed the interview by talking about his beginnings, how he managed to improve himself, but that that did not change his way of being.

“I come from nowhere, but just because I made it doesn’t mean I’m bigger than you, smarter than you, just because he has more money does not mean that he is better than you. I’ve never been like this and never will be like this. “





