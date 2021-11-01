Series with script twists much better than The Squid Game but nobody talks about

Few series have had as much hype as The Squid Game, the new Netflix original series that, thanks to word of mouth, quickly became a worldwide phenomenon.

The key to the success of The Squid Game is in the ease with which it engages its Battle Royale-type plot and by the numerous script twists that are shown, sometimes breaking the topic of this type of series to impact the viewer even more. .

However, there are numerous series whose plots are more convoluted and with greater twists than The Squid Game but which, for one reason or another, did not have the same success as the Korean production.

Today, in Hobby Consolas, we review some series with script twists much better than The Squid Game but no one talks about.

THE VISITOR

Year : 2020

: 2020 Duration : 1 season (closed)

: 1 season (closed) director : Richard Price

: Richard Price Gender: Thriller

Based on the novel by Stephen King, The visitor is a thriller-type series available on HBO Max starring Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo and Jason Bateman, among others.

Its plot revolves around a terrible murder of an eleven-year-old boy that takes place in a park in the city of Flint City, whose body appears sodomized.

Although the evidence seems to point to the popular Terry Maitland, the detective in charge of the investigation of the case will gradually discover some creepy answers. This is our review of The Visitor.

HOW TO DEFEND A KILLER

Year : 2014

: 2014 Duration : 6 seasons (closed)

: 6 seasons (closed) director : Peter Nowalk

: Peter Nowalk Gender: Thriller

Undoubtedly one of the series with great script twists it is How to Get Away With Murder, intrigue series starring a brilliant Viola Davis alongside, among others, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Karla Souza, Alfred Enoch, Liza Weil and Charlie Weber.

Its plot focuses mainly on four law students who begin criminal defense classes taught by the prestigious lawyer Annalize Keating.

Although they have only just met, they will be forged into a close relationship when various circumstances will cause them to be involved in a murder, having to hide the truth of what happened between them and without knowing if they can fully trust each other.

As the series progresses, the plot becomes more and more convoluted and shows a multitude of script twists that catch you much more than in The Squid Game. And its ending does not disappoint, so it is a plus to enjoy it.

REVENGE

Year : 2011

: 2011 Duration : 4 seasons (closed)

: 4 seasons (closed) director : Mike Kelley

: Mike Kelley Gender: Thriller

Starring Emily Vancamp and Madeleine Stowe, Revenge is an interesting thriller whose plot follows Amanda Clarke, a young girl who as a child had to see her father arrested for a crime that he claims he did not commit, ending up dead in prison.

Discovering that the Graysons were responsible for her father’s incarceration, Amanda returns to the Hamptons under the false identity of Emily Thorne, duping the Grayson’s son.

With the relationship going, Amanda sets in motion her meticulous plan of revenge to destroy the Graysons from within and cleanse the honor of her late father..

But not everything goes according to plan, and Throughout the series we come across numerous surprising script twists that will keep us glued to the screen.

HIGH-RISE INVASION

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 1 season (open)

: 1 season (open) director : Masahiro Takata

: Masahiro Takata Gender: Action

Among the most recent, and also following the Battle Royale style, we have High-Rise Invasion, an anime series based on the manga by Miura Tsuina and Takahiro Oba that is also available on Netflix.

It tells the story of Yuri Honjo, a high school student who, for some reason, is trapped in a strange place where there are countless skyscrapers connected to each other by suspension bridges.

The young will have to survive the attack of masked figures who are dedicated to mercilessly massacre their victims and kill these murderers before they end their lives while little by little he is discovering the mysteries that this strange world houses.

However, the script twists are much better treated in the manga, since the television adaptation goes too fast and omits many of the surprises of its plot, as we told you in our review of Invasion from height.

ALICE IN BORDERLAND

Year : 2020

: 2020 Duration : 1 season (open)

: 1 season (open) director : Shinsuke Sato

: Shinsuke Sato Gender: Survival

Another interesting survival series to watch is Alice in borderland, a Netflix series that has not had the same hype as The Squid Game, but that due to its recent popularity is being viewed by many users, ranking among the most viewed on the platform.

Based on the homonymous manga by Haro Aso (who has also participated in the script of the series), Alice in Borderland has Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Nijiro Murakami and Yûki Morinaga, among others.

The series follows the story of Arisu, a young man obsessed with video games who, along with two other companions, ends up trapped in an underworld that recreates a deserted version of Tokyo.

Young They must survive in this strange place by overcoming a series of dangerous games, feeling as if they were inside a video game. Here’s our Alice in Borderland review.

PERSON OF INTEREST

Year : 2011

: 2011 Duration : 5 seasons (closed)

: 5 seasons (closed) director : Jonathan Nolan

: Jonathan Nolan Gender: Thriller

Another series that in its day did not have so much hype and that undoubtedly deserves to be among the series with best script twists it is Person of Interest.

Starring Jim Caviezel and Michael Emerson, the series follows John Reese, a former CIA agent who now lives as a wanderer hidden from the world.

However, he is found by Harold Finch, a very peculiar millionaire philanthropist who offers him a job in order to create a very morally beneficial society for both of them.

Finch created a machine whose algorithm allows him to predict future crimes in which the person he shows is involved. The bad thing is that it is not known if he will be the victim or the person who perpetrated the crime, so John will have to be close to the target to stop him or protect his life..

THE GOOD PLACE

Year : 2016

: 2016 Duration : 4 seasons (closed)

: 4 seasons (closed) director : Michael Schur

: Michael Schur Gender: Comedy

Not all the good script twists are in the intrigue series, as there are certain comedy series with twists and surprises comparable to a good thriller.

Such is the case of The Good Place, hilarious Netflix series starring Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper and Jameela Jamil, among others.

Its plot follows Eleanor Shellstrop, a young woman who has just passed away and appears in the afterlife, who is sent by the angel Michael to the good side for her exemplary behavior in life.

The problem is that there has been a bureaucratic error and Eleanor has been mistaken, so The young woman will have to hide her true way of being while trying to be a better person in order to be worthy of residing on the good side.

Practically from the beginning of the series you will find various twists and quite shocking surprises that will catch you in its plot, being a very good option to see in case you have enjoyed The Squid Game and want others series with good plot twists.

MARE OF EASTTOWN

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 1 season (closed)

: 1 season (closed) director : Brad Ingelsby

: Brad Ingelsby Gender: Thriller

Within the series with better script twists than The Squid Game have Mare of Easttown, an intense thriller starring a great Kate Winslet and that you can find in the HBO Max catalog.

Its plot revolves around Mare Sheehan, a detective from a small town in the United States located in Pennsylvania called Easttown.

Mare has to investigate the brutal murder of Erin McMenamin, a teenager and single mother who was abandoned by Dylan Hincher, the boy’s father.

Nevertheless, Dylan is not the main suspect in the crime, but his current girlfriend Brianna, who harassed the victim and gave him a severe beating moments before his death. We leave you here our review of Mare of Easttown.

OPEN WOUNDS

Year : 2018

: 2018 Duration : 1 season (closed)

: 1 season (closed) director : Marti Noxon

: Marti Noxon Gender: Psychological thriller

Another of the series with better script twists than The Squid Game it is Open wounds, HBO miniseries starring Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson and Eliza Scanlen.

The series revolves around Camille Parker, a journalist who, trapped by the demons of her past, you will have to solve your own psychological puzzle in order to write a story about the murders of two teenage girls that have happened in your hometown.

Open Wounds is an optimal series for those who are looking for something short to watch and love good intrigue and surprising script twists. Here you can read our review of Open Wounds.

BEHIND HIS EYES

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 1 season (closed)

: 1 season (closed) director : Steve Lightfoot

: Steve Lightfoot Gender: Psychological thriller

Another series with good script twists is Behind your eyes, a Netflix original series starring Simona Brown, Eve Hewson and Tom Bateman.

Its plot follows the story of Louise, a secretary and single mother who begins a clandestine relationship with David, her new boss, at the same time she becomes close friends with his enigmatic wife, Adele.

This quirky trio of characters He will end up immersed in a complex love triangle that traps each other in a toxic and destructive dynamic, leaving in his plot a most shocking and surprising outcome.

Without a doubt, a highly recommended series for lovers of good mystery and unexpected script twists. Here we leave you our review of Behind their eyes.

So far our review of some of the series with script twists much better than The Squid Game but no one talks about. If you want other recommendations to see, here are some mystery movies that manage to keep the intrigue until the end.