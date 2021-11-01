Serie A | AC Milan defeat AS Roma at the Olympic

One of the most prominent matches on the international football menu this weekend was to take place in an entertaining Serie A. Undoubtedly, two historical entities of transalpine football would be in charge of capturing a good part of the interest of the main media outlets. AS Roma, led by José Mourinho, was able to defeat Cagliari by showing off his tremendous personality. As for AC Milan, they wanted to follow in the wake of Napoli at the top of the table.

Exceeded the equator of the opening 45 minutes, Zlatan Ibrahimovic would surprise Rui Patrício with a powerful hit in a direct free kick (0 – 1). Already in the second half, the VAR would take action to invalidate a target of the rossoneri. For his part, Franck Kessié would put the triumph of Stefano Pioli’s pupils back on track from the fatal point (0 – 2). Despite being outnumbered by the expulsion of Theo Hernández for a double yellow card, AC Milan would add the three points in their visit to the Olympic. And that Stephan El Shaarawy would make up the result in the aftermath of the clash (1 – 2), although it would not be enough in order to save the furniture for Roma.

