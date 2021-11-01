Sergio Ramos to Luka Modric: “That I know is a captain”

The victory of Real Madrid in the field of Elche will be very remembered by Luka Modric, since it was the first time that he could have the captain’s armband since his arrival at the merengue team. After the resignation of Benzema and the change of Marcelo, the Croatian was able to hold the tape on his arm and did not miss the opportunity to later share it on his social networks.

“Proud to be captain of the Real Madrid for the first time. Good team victory “, dijo Modric on their social networks. That post generated several comments from colleagues and former colleagues.

Great relationship

“What captain!” Asensio. Shortly after it was Ramos, the one who was captain. Known is the great relationship between Luka and Ramos, who have even shared vacations at times. Also, Sergio’s children are fans of Modric.

Indito

The ex of the Real Madrid follows without debuting with the Parisian group although it does not stop working so that its premiere is as soon as possible. Now he has broken his ‘silence’ to write in his friend’s post Modric.

